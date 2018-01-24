Lewiston man arrested for allegedly burglarizing residence after fire

PHILLIPS - A Lewiston man was arrested yesterday, after he allegedly stole a television and video game console from the apartment complex that was damaged by fire earlier this month.

Larry Plourde, 40 of Lewiston, has been charged with burglary, theft and violating the conditions of release, all Class C felonies. Police say that Plourde admitted to taking the items prior to his arrest.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Derek Doucette responded to a residence located on the Dodge Road in Phillips just after 11 a.m. yesterday morning. The complainant, a resident of the house, said that his television and PlayStation had been taken after a fire had badly damaged the building.

The residence in question, a farm house divided into two units, was damaged in a fire on Jan. 15. The blaze reportedly started after tenants in one unit were unable to extinguish a grease fire which spread up into the roof. A number of departments responded and eventually doused the fire, which Phillips Fire Chief Mark Rousseau said afterward had resulted in the house sustaining significant damage due to the fire and water damage. A total of nine people were displaced.

Doucette met with the complainant, who had been living in one of the building's apartments. He told the deputy that Plourde, who had also been living in the building, had inquired whether his television set or PlayStation had burned in the fire. This made the complainant suspicious, so he returned to the fire-damaged apartment to discover that both items were missing. Another, third party contacted the resident and told him that Plourde had his missing items.

Doucette, along with Lt. David St. Laurent and Farmington Police Officer Ryan Rosie, went to a Farmington-area motel and spoke with Plourde. Police say that Plourde eventually admitted taking the items from the residence.

According to Nichols, the theft charge is a felony due to Lourde having prior convictions for same. The felony violating conditions of release charge relates to Lourde having contact with an individual named in a no-contact provision from a previous case. Nichols said that individual was actually with Lourde when he was met by officers at the motel.

Lourde was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Detention Center.