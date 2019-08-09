Lifting weights at the Fitness and Recreation Center

FARMINGTON - Visitors to the University of Maine at Farmington Fitness and Recreation Center were treated to the strange sight of a forklift maneuvering weightlifting equipment out of fieldhouse Friday morning, leaving the gym floors almost empty.

It's all part of a planned upgrade for the building, resurfacing the floor to undo years of wear and tear. Ben White, newly-hired as the FRC director, said that work is planned to begin next week. In addition to removing worn patches on the current surface, the new material will also flatten out some bumps that have popped up over the years.

The project is expected to close the fieldhouse portion of the FRC for roughly two weeks, beginning Monday. From Aug. 12 to Aug. 18 and Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, the FRC will remain open for both fitness and pool use, while the fieldhouse is closed. Locker rooms will be accessible and the strength room will house both strength and cardio equipment, providing a smaller version of the gym.

FRC will also be closed from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, for the annual shutdown. It will reopen on Aug. 24 with use of the pool and the miniature version of the gym.

A reopening of the fieldhouse is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 29.

For more information, contact the FRC at 207-778-7495.