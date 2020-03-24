Liquefied propane lines now included in Dig Safe laws
AUGUSTA - Liquefied propane gas lines are now included in the state's Dig Safe laws after Governor Janet Mills signed the emergency bill last week.
The bill had been submitted by Rep. Seth Berry (D-Bowdoinham), the chair of the Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, submitted LD 1892 in response to the explosion that occurred at the LEAP Inc. building in Farmington on Sept. 16, 2019. The bill adds liquefied propane gas distribution systems with underground pipes to the state's Dig Safe laws, which prohibit digging around some lines and mandate excavators report planned projects.
The bill was cosponsored by local legislators Rep. Scott Landry (D - Farmington) and Sen. Russell Black (R - Wilton). It also had the support of Danielle Bell Flannery, daughter of Capt. Michael Bell, who testified earlier this year before the Maine Legislature's Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology in favor of LD 1892. Bell, a member of a Farmington Fire Rescue, was killed in the explosion.
State Fire Marshal Office investigators later said that the auger head of a bollard, sunk to protect an air conditioner unit, had cut the buried LP fuel line, resulting in propane entering the office building.
While previous versions of the bill had failed in earlier sessions of the Legislature, LD 1892 was passed unanimously by the House and Senate earlier in March. With Mills' signature on Tuesday, it takes effect immediately.
Just wondering.
Since installers are not public utilities with a defined geography, how will the folks at DigSafe know which installer to notify? Will they notify them all, and will all of them be required to come to the site and insert a flag? How will the homeowner know when all the installers have flagged? Is Digsafe going to give them a list of 37 installers and the homeowner has to wait until all 37 installers leave a flag? What if an installer doesn't have records dating back in time and simply doesn't know if they've installed a line on a subject property? Are they liable? If an installer comes up from Portland to install a tank and line, how will DigSafe know to contact them if the homeowner wants to break the ground? What about installers that have retired or moved to Florida? Will they have to come up out of retirement every time a prior customer calls DigSafe?
And the $64 question, what about the towns that don't participate in the DigSafe program?
Something tells me this isn't going to work effectively through DigSafe and this will result in more regulation, forms, hassle, cost, and frustration as the local code enforcement officer will eventually get tasked with policing this. No offense to Mr. Kaiser, I know him, great guy, and he works well with us, but I can't even get a drawing of my 20 year old septic system at the town office. Hard to police underground installations when you don't even know where the installations are.
Don't disagree that some change and new oversight is warranted given what happened, but I question DigSafe as the appropriate avenue to make needed change.