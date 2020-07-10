Literacy Volunteers hosting training for tutors this summer

FARMINGTON - Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties is hoping to train tutors in a virtual setting next month, as the organization works to address adult illiteracy within the community.

With at least 25 percent of adults in Franklin County having trouble reading, the organization is particularly concerned about the impact of the pandemic on what it calls "an invisible problem."

Literacy Volunteers hopes to help address the issue with tutors. People with high school diplomas that might enjoy mentoring or coaching, and that are comfortable using video chat technology from home, are sought for a virtual training program that will be held in August.

Tutors volunteer two hours of their time a week. Recently, tutors have helped people achieve goals such as completing the census, reading a pattern to sew face masks, learn how to stop being a victim of telephone scams and read to their children and grandchildren who are at home for school.

Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties is hosting a Virtual Tutor Training on three consecutive Mondays, Aug. 10, 17, and 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. Tutor training participants will receive a free copy of Tutor 8, published by NewReaders Press, the organization's Proliteracy affiliate, ongoing tutoring guidance from a team of supporters after training and an instruction binder. After training, tutors are paired with a compatible student.

Anyone interested in tutoring a student should contact LVFSC to register. Call 500-3131, go to the website at https://www.westernmaineliteracy.org/ and click on the Contact tab, or email litracyvolunteersfs@gmail.com. You can also see the Literacy Volunteers Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LVFSC.

While the organization is currently focusing on training tutors for virtual tutoring using the Freeconferencecall video chat platform at no cost to participants, tutors usually work with students in LVFSC literacy centers, libraries, or other public places.

All five members of the volunteer training team are certified educators, by profession: Susan Randow, Maggie Davis, Michelle Guiluame, Sara Beech and Barb Averill. Susan Randow, team leader, is a retired educator of 40 years, with a BS in Special Education and a Masters in Psychology of Reading. Her teaching experience includes elementary school, community college classes, and Master's level university classes. Randow's other specialties include time as a Special Ed. Dept. Chair., a Teacher Specialist and a Professional Development Trainer for a

school district. She has also presented at two national conferences.

LVFSC hosts four training sessions a year. Stay tuned to the website for the latest information.