Literacy Volunteers student publishes book

FARMINGTON - It started with a pineapple.

Jaimi Buck was bringing her barnyard pets food scraps, a treat normally appreciated, but the pineapple she tossed in their yard was received with skepticism.

"They didn't really like the pineapple," Buck said.

Continuing with her chores, Buck imagined the animals in a game of soccer with the pineapple- the goats passing the ball to one another, the chickens cheering them on, and Trouble Wave the rooster in the spotlight, but not for a good reason.

The story goes that Trouble Wave never really learned the basics of good sportsmanship. In Buck's imagination, Trouble Wave was doing some serious bullying on the field- a reflection of his real life personality. In her newly published book, Trouble Wave learns the lesson and changes his ways, realizing it's more fun to play soccer with friends than with teammates who fear you. In real life, Trouble Wave was less perceptive to the lesson.

"We have a new rooster now. He's shy. He comes out when I open the door though and tries to talk to me," Buck said. Trouble Wave ended up in a soup pot due to aggression toward Buck and others, Buck's home provider Nichole Ernest added.

Buck was encouraged to develop her story on paper by her Literacy Volunteers tutor, Brianna Rush. The two have been meeting to read together for six years now after Ernest realized that Buck struggled with reading.

"No one knew it was a challenge for her until I was leaving her notes at the house and she still wasn't getting the message," Ernest said.

Ernest and staff members at LEAP immediately got Buck hooked up with Literacy Volunteers- the 41-year-old tutoring program that focuses on empowering individuals by increasing their reading skills.

"Literacy Volunteers is amazing. Brianna is a saint," Ernest said.

"I want to keep her forever," Buck added.

With the help of her tutor, Buck took her story to print and has already sold 35 copies of the book. She will be holding a book signing event at Devaney, Doak & Garrett on Saturday, Jan. 26 to promote her finished product. All proceeds from book sales go straight back to Literacy Volunteers, a choice that Buck is proud of.

"I want to give the money to the people helping me with my books," she said.

Buck has several more stories in draft phase that she hopes to publish down the road, but for now is excited (and nervous) for Saturday's event.

"This is my first time making my own book. It makes everyone happy to read it. You can read it to your horses, or goats or dogs." When asked about giving advice to others, Buck said quickly and simply:

"Always ask for a tutor or someone to help you not be shy around people."

Trouble Wave the Rooster will be available for sale at DDG on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. Buck will be available to sign copies of the story, and plans to read a few passages to the crowd.

For more information on Literacy Volunteers click here.