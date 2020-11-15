Little Chip’s gravity lesson

Pine Grosbeak in Farmington. It’s turning out to be a great fall for birds moving down from the North (an irruptive year) . I’ve seen Snow Buntings, Pine Grosbeaks and Bohemian Waxwings all in Farmington this weekend, and lots of people have reported Evening Grosbeaks as well. (I’m know my amazing fellow photographers got great Snow Bunting pics, and have been seeing Evening Grosbeaks as well). (Photo by Steve Muise)
Pine Grosbeak, Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Bohemian Waxwing in Farmington. Bohemian waxwings are different than our resident Cedar Waxwings. They’re chunkier in size, but the best field marks are the rusty undertail feathers (coverts), and wing markings. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Bohemian Waxwing, Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Earlier and earlier sunsets. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Kyaking on Flying Pond Nov. 9 (Photo by Linda Rungi)
In my yard in late October. The maple is 29 inches in diameter and the color has never been like this. I literally felt like I was raking up the sun. (Photo by Susan McPherran)
Canada geese in a field in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Flock of Canada geese heading south in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Canada geese taking flight in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
More Canada geese in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Beautiful bloom. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Monday evening sunset from my house. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell)
The early morning sun shines through the tree with the frozen dewdrops. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell)
A single frozen dewdrops reflects the early morning golden sun. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell)
Angel Falls. (Photo by Paige Plourde)
I took these photos of the Wire Bridge in New Portland last year. I hope the town will light up the Wire bridge near Christmas like they did last year. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)
Crossing the Wire Bridge in New Portland at night. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)
Everyone should go to see the Wire Bridge at night, it is beautiful. (Photo by Jim Dwinal)
Possession is 9/10th of ownership and Little Chip wasn't letting this delicacy get away. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip must have been absent from school for the gravity lesson. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
If you push against a fat seed cake on a slope it will slide. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip hangs on. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
He tried with all his might to stop it, but gravity wasn't on his side. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Chip was in for the ride of his life. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip and his seed cake survived the trip and he ran home with a mouthful of seeds. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Jack Frost left his mark. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A sign of things to come. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Frosted Coral Bells (Photo by Jane Naliboff)