Little Free Libraries find new homes in Wilton parks

WILTON - A village of tiny, colorful houses has landed in the parks of Wilton this summer, becoming home to a new community resource. The Little Free Library program is a world wide initiative that puts books in the hands of readers through a free, honor-based exchange system. Thanks to the work of the Wilton Free Public Library staff, volunteer community members and the inspiration of Pete Chamberlain, three new little libraries now exist in Kineowatha, Bass and Bishop Park.

"I've been fascinated by Little Free Libraries for about eight years now. When I started talking to Pete about them he got so excited and it occurred to all of us that we could actually make it happen," WFPL Director Jen Scott said.

Scott became director of the library last fall, and has not wasted any time making the most of her position. Aside from being a driving force behind the Little Free Libraries, Scott and her team at WFPL have brought well known authors to the library, as well as outdoor music, local farm tours and various entertainment.

"We've definitely seen an increase in traffic. People are visiting who we don't recognize, so that's great," Scott said.

For those who can't make it into the library, the Little Free Libraries provide reading material in an ultra-accessible way. By partnering with the town's Parks and Recreation Department, the staff at WFPL have not only brought books to the quiet, shady spaces of the parks, but have also strengthened the town's network of resources. When there was a need of space for an additional day of the free lunch program, the library stepped up to offer it- exemplifying on a larger scale the the benefits of a give and take system.

The libraries are dedicated to the memory of Pete Chamberlain, who lived in Wilton before passing away last fall. His

enthusiasm for the project was what pushed Scott and her staff members to make it happen. Chamberlain's family members attended the opening day of the libraries, helping to fill them with books for local readers.

"Everybody kept saying how perfectly they represented Pete. I am convinced that he was constantly doing stuff for the community, even though we couldn't see it all the time. Just like these libraries," Scott said.

Chamberlain supported the Wilton Free Public Library in a number of ways, volunteering hundreds of hours of his time helping out. With hardly a year under her belt, Scott seems to be following the same path of dedication to the community hub.

"I feel very invested in this library. High quality service is hugely important to me- knowing my audience and being there for them," Scott said.

She went on to talk about the important role that libraries play in communities- and vice versa.

"If you don't have the community support, programs like the Little Free Libraries won't happen. So many studies show that a community thrives when the library thrives," she said.