Little Free Library opens for business in Carrabassett Valley

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Little Free Libraries are a global phenomenon. There are 60,000 small, front‐yard book exchanges around the world in 80 countries: from Iceland to Tasmania to Pakistan. In the fall of 2018, a new Little Free Library, near the Carrabassett Valley Town office, joined the worldwide effort to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers.

The libraries are based around the principle of "take a book, share a book," allowing people to trade their favorite books within the community.

The Little Free Library was made possible by a collaboration between the Carrabassett Valley Public Library and the Fournier Family. Venise Fournier is a board member at the library and shared the good news last fall that her family would donate their time and materials to design, build and install the structure as a gift to the Carrabassett Valley Library and community. Her husband, Mark Fournier, is a local contractor and owner of Fournier Construction Inc. With the help of their three children, Hannah, Noah and Elijah, they spent countless hours designing, building and installing the structure in a place where everyone could enjoy.

The Little Free Library is located adjacent to the town park. Allowing year-round access to the library was important to all, so planning around snowplows was a must. The location is about six miles south of the public library building, giving people another place to access reading materials at any time.

“Our Little Free Library doesn’t just belong to us, it belongs to everyone who visits our community,” said Andrea DeBiase, the CVPL director. "It’s our hope that this Little Free Library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection and a lot more books to our community."

The Little Free Library nonprofit organization has been honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation, and the American Library Association, and Reader’s Digest named them one of the “50 Surprising Things We Love about America.” Each year, nearly 10 million books are shared in Little Free Libraries. To learn more, please visit littlefreelibrary.org.