Livermore Falls man dies in New Year’s crash

LIVERMORE - A Livermore Falls man died early on New Year's Day after the car he was a passenger in was struck by a vehicle driven by a Farmington woman on Route 4 in Livermore.

State Police are investigating the crash, that occurred at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, in which a car driven by Brady Romano, 37, of Livermore Falls, had pulled over to the side of the road when his passenger Shawn Berry, 41, of Livermore Falls, became ill, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

"Romano's car was then struck from behind by a second vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Sarah Clark of Farmington," McCausland said. "Berry was still in the car at the time of the crash and Clark and another passerby performed CPR on him, but Berry died at the scene."

An autopsy is scheduled to determine if Berry died from injuries from the crash or from a medical condition.

Trooper Elgin Physic said Route 4 was closed for several hours after the crash. The District Attorney's Office will review the crash report once it is completed.