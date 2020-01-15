Livermore man charged with unlawful sexual contact

JAY - A Livermore man was arrested Tuesday on the charge of unlawful sexual contact, following an investigation by the Jay Police Department.

James Oliver Jr., 58 of Livermore, has been charged with unlawful sexual contact, a Class B felony. The charge stems from an allegation involving a juvenile under the age of 14.

According to an affidavit filed by JPD Sgt. Russell Adams with the court system, police became involved on Jan. 4 after they were contacted by Franklin Memorial Hospital regarding a juvenile that was reporting a sexual assault. The juvenile was later interviewed in Farmington, telling police that Oliver had sexual contact with her while she sat in a car in December 2019. According to the affidavit, Oliver reportedly told the juvenile not to tell anyone.

Oliver was arrested on Jan. 14 and taken to Franklin County Detention Center. He had his initial appearance in court Wednesday, where bail was set at $5,000 cash. Conditions of Oliver's release include no contact with children under the age of 16, with the exception of his grandchildren while other adults are present.

In Maine, a conviction for a Class B felony carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.