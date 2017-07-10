Living in Poverty: A gap to fill

Editor's note: This is the third story of the Bulldog's Living in Poverty series which serves to highlight the issue in Franklin County. Read the first story here and the second story here.

In many ways, Meghan Johnson's story is a reflection of both the country she lives in, as well as the smaller communities she is part of; her state, county, towns and even neighborhoods.

On a larger scale, Meghan gets by with the help of government aid in the form of food supplements, and her low-income housing support. This assistance is essential for Meghan, and for her girls, but as she explained- the balancing act can be a tricky one. Make too much and the risk of being ineligible for the housing unit increases. Make too little and you can't pay to keep your lights on, or your home warm.

Meghan is required by law to report any income she might be making to her landlord. Even if she just sells a few handmade bracelets on the side of the road. Reported income can also have drastic effects on the amount of money she gets to spend on food for her family. On average, a three-person family living in Maine gets about $500 each month for food. That's $17 a day to feed three mouths. Or $1.80 for each person per meal.

While larger-scale aid is essential for families living at or below the poverty line, it is barely enough to make ends meet. For many people, that's where local resources come in- filling the gap between living with just enough to survive, and living.

“I don’t know about you, but I don’t wake up saying I’m going to solve poverty today,” Lisa Laflin, director of United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, said. “It’s steps X, Y and Z that feel doable.”

These stepping stones are what the people at United Way aim to provide for those living in the "just enough to survive" category. By joining forces with a wide network of Franklin County non-profits, UWTVA is slowly but surely working to change the statistics in this region of Maine.

In addition to partnering with local organizations, UWTVA also implements a slew of programs on their own- offering things such as backpacks with new school supplies for kids who otherwise wouldn't get them, diapers to parents who would struggle to afford them, and supplies for local food banks to stock their shelves with.

The UWTVA website reports that within the area there are 10 food pantries who serve an average of 2,000 people each month. Of those 2,000 people, 30 percent are children. Campaigns such as The Pantry Project challenges local businesses to partner with one of those ten pantries, and to help keep their shelves full of food. Through programs like this, UWTVA has created a diverse, secure network of local resources for those who need help, reinforcing the "it takes a village" motto.

“We aren’t looking to reinvent the wheel, but we want to figure out how to focus in to move the needle,” Laflin said.

UWTVA partners with more than 15 local non-profits, who cover every area of need, from getting a cavity filled to repairing a leaky roof.

"These organizations will never catch up on their to-do lists. We're good at the raising funds part, and they are good at what they do. We want to keep doing what we're doing so they can keep working," UWTVA Board Member and Treasurer, and owner of Dugout Bar & Grill, Shaun Riggs said.

UWTVA not only helps to appropriately distribute donations or grants to their partners, they also act as a guide to local resources for those in need. By using the 2-1-1 hotline, someone in trouble can quickly find out which organization best meets their need, and how to access that resource. With so many programs and organizations around, the hotline is essential for breaking down who offers what and where.

But while supporting those in need, as well as those providing help to those in need, UWTVA has their own running to-do list.

"Our funding has dropped dramatically," Laflin said. "When we lose 50 percent or more of a work place that gave one third of our campaign, the impact is real."

Laflin's reference is to Verso Androscoggin Mill in Jay, where more than half of the employees contribute a portion of each paycheck to UWTVA. Despite significant lay-offs at the mill last fall, Verso still contributed $71,000 to the non-profit. The company won this year's Gary A. Lagrange Community Impact Award, being recognized for their dedication to community despite the hardships faced.

The scenario with Verso is just one example of how United Way is losing funding. With financial hardships across the board, the non-profit is under pressure to find new ways to financially support local resources. In addition, with the recent cuts in funding at the county level, UWTVA is expecting they will need to step up their game.

"Six of our partners just lost all of their county funding. If that's the way the county is deciding to go, the agencies will have no other place to look except to us. There's a gap for us to fill now," Riggs said.

Riggs went on to explain how big of an impact $5 each week can make, helping to fill that gap. Riggs said he didn't know anything about United Way until nearly two years ago, when a friend began recruiting him to get involved. Since then he has been invited to join the board and was asked to become treasurer last year.

"Anyone can get involved. You don't have to have an advanced degree to volunteer. My eyes have been opened to what goes on this community," Riggs said.