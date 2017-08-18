Local 4-H goats earn high acclaim at Skowhegan State Fair

SKOWHEGAN - Franklin County was well represented at the 4-H Dairy Goat Show at the Skowhegan State Fair earlier this week, with a threatening storm holding off until after a number of local 4-Hers earned 1st place blue ribbons.

The 4-H Dairy Goat Show at Skowhegan State Fair is an American Dairy Goat Association-sanctioned dairy goat show. The importance of this certification is that dairy goats that earn a Grand Champion Award for their breed can earn a "Leg" towards becoming a recorded Permanent Champion. When an ADGA registered dairy goat receives three Legs, her registration papers will indicate that she has earned the coveted status of Permanent Champion. This adds to the dairy goats credentials as being a highly desired breeder.

The Senior Fitting and Showmanship Class included a full class of competitive 4-Hers this year. Franklin County Doe-C-Doe Dairy Goat Club was represented by Senior members Andrew and Faith Dexter. Faith Dexter has established her own herd, Happy Days, and entered with her Nubian goat, Birdie. Andrew Dexter competed with a Recorded Grade Saanen goat, Trevvy, which he leased from From the County Farm. Faith Dexter won 1st place in the Nubian Dam and Daughter Class and the four-year-old Nubian Milker Class. She also received a 1st place blue ribbon in the Saanen, five-year-old Milker Class. Andrew Dexter took Recorded Grade Grand Champion with Trevvy.

Hannah Mulcahy competed in the Intermediate Fitting and Showmanship Class with a Nubian Goat, Celeste, leased from From the Country Farm. This was Hannah's second year in the Show Ring and she did a respectable job competing with veteran 4-Hers. Hannah enjoys showing so much that she volunteered to help other members show their goats in the other Classes.

The Junior Fitting and Showmanship Class this year had all Nigerian Dwarf entries. Caleb Evans entered with a dairy goat he leased from Valley's Edge Farm. Evans' efforts working with their goats certainly paid off in grand style: by the end of the show, Evans was awarded Junior Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, Grand Champion, Best of Breed, and a 1st place ribbon in the Junior Kid Class.

The Novice Fitting and Showmanship Class is for members of any age that are competing for the first time in the Show Ring. Joshua Mulcahy competed with a Nubian dairy goat that he leased from From the County Farm. The Blue Ribbon for 1st Place was awarded to Mulcahy this year.

When asked about his reaction, Mulcahy said that he was excited because he had a difficult time while leaning to clip his goat so he didn't think he was going to place well at all.

4-H has a motto of "Learn by Doing" and these 4-H members have definitely accomplished that this year with the help of Tom Cox, the show judge. He was thorough and offered helpful tips to the kids in the Ring.

The Doe-C-Doe Dairy Goat Club will be at the Farmington Dairy Goat Show on Friday, Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. Everyone is anxious to see what they have learned from their experience at the Skowhegan State Fair.