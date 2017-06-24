Local 4-H members meet for a weekend of workshops, clinics and demonstrations

FARMINGTON - Members from regional 4-H clubs gathered at the fairgrounds for a weekend full of clinics, workshops and demonstrations all focused on promoting youth leadership skills through engaging activities.

The three-day event was organized by 4-H leaders and Franklin County Cooperative Extension staff members along with numerous volunteers. Participants had the chance to learn archery, talk to veterinarians and become black smiths with the help of local organization participation.

"Our whole goal is to get kids out of their seats, away from video games and TV," Founder of Back to Creation Outdoor School Simeon Gray said.

Gray spent the day Saturday teaching kids the basics of archery. Back to Creation Outdoor School teaches students not only how to shoot an arrow, but how to find edible wild greens and medicinal plants, build a shelter, start a fire and the general skills it takes to survive in nature.

The school will be offering camp programs during the summer months and will have a variety of workshops and activities to participate in throughout the winter.

For members of the newly established Supper on the Table club, the weekend provided essential practice for showing their animals to potential customers. The club teaches kids the ins and outs of how to raise animals for the meat market, and by doing so equips them with the confidence to be strong leaders.

Friday's meet and greet brought potential buyers to the fairgrounds for club members to display and talk about their animals. The entire event acted as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming fair season.

"It has been a great opportunity to see everyone's animals and check in on how they are developing," Group leader Lilly Bagley said.

Covering topics such as how to maintain appropriate muscle tone, how to stay within a budget and how to best market their product throughout the state, the club helps kids as young as seven years old prepare for fairs across the state. After the animals are judged and prizes are awarded, the animal is auctioned off to anyone looking for high quality, local meat.

"The whole weekend is a great way to get the kids really involved and up to speed on their knowledge," Bagley said.

The event will end with a potluck supper and 4-H's biggest fundraiser- a public auction. The auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Star Bird Building at the Farmington Fairgrounds.