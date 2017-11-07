Organization seeking to assist New Vineyard boy injured in bucket loader accident

FARMINGTON - A local ecumenical organization is seeking to assist a boy that lost his leg in an accident last month, building a wheelchair ramp at his New Vineyard home.

On Oct. 23, four-year-old Adam Mattson was critically injured in an accident involving a front-end loader near his family's gravel pit. The child's grandfather was using the loader and had turned his attention away for a moment when Mattson got beneath the suspended bucket. The bucket then lost hydraulic pressure, lowering onto Mattson's legs and severing one. The grandfather, who wrapped Mattson's leg and rushed him to Franklin Memorial Hospital, was credited by Sheriff Scott Nichols for saving the young boy's life.

Mattson was transferred to a Boston-area hospital. His leg could not be reattached.

The Mission at the Eastward Housing Ministry, an organization a number of small, rural churches including the Fairbanks Union Church, is seeking to build a wheelchair ramp at the residence for Mattson. Organizers with MATE have visited the house to evaluate some of the four-year-old's needs when he returns home. They plan to build a wheelchair ramp with a roof to keep it clean of snow in the wintertime.

MATE is being assisted by the Jordan Lumber Company, which is providing some materials, and a local contractor. They are looking for anyone willing to help, including financial donations, building supplies and volunteered time, as they assist the family with getting ready for Mattson's return.

Anyone able to assist in any form is being asked to contact Thea Kornelius at Fairbanks Union Church (778-4705) or at rev.thea.mate@gmail.com. Donations can also be send by mail to MATE Housing Ministry, P.O. Box 206. Farmington, ME, 04938 - a tax receipt will be issued for any donations received.

Additionally, a Gofundme website has been established to raise funds for the family. That gofundme site can be found here.