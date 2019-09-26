Local and otherwise events planned to benefit firefighters, town

FARMINGTON - There has been an outpouring of community support for those impacted by the Sept. 16 explosion at the LEAP Inc. building on the Farmington Falls Road. Initial donations included food for the firefighters at the scene, hundreds of offers of support for LEAP and the creation of funds to benefit the firefighters, their families and residents displaced by the incident.

Ten days later and a number of organizations have had time to plan events to further benefit local efforts. Events are listed below, in chronological order, followed by information reiterating some ways people can donate money.

Other events planned to benefit those impacted by the Sept. 16 explosion can be emailed to the Daily Bulldog here.

Falmouth/Greely football game to raise funds this Friday

Falmouth/Greely football will play its Homecoming game this week against Mt. Blue. While the teams will compete on the field on the night of Friday, Sept. 27, Falmouth Football will stand with Mt. Blue and the entire Farmington community. To demonstrate the team's support, Falmouth/Greely will be collecting donations at its ticket booth and snack shack Friday night for the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area's LEAP Explosion Fund. The 50/50 raffle will also benefit the LEAP Explosion Fund on Friday night. People are asked to fill the stands to support the athletes and be generous in supporting the Mt. Blue/Farmington community.

Donation table at UMF games on Saturday, Sept. 28

This upcoming weekend is a huge athletic weekend at the University of Maine at Farmington, featuring women’s soccer, men’s soccer, an alumni softball game, alumni baseball, women’s alumni lacrosse, and women’s and men’s rugby games. A donation table will be set up during the soccer games on Saturday, Sept. 28, down at Prescott Field. Donations will go to the LEAP Explosion Fund, Farmington Firemen's Benevolent Association Fund, Farmington Disaster Relief Fund, and the Larry Lord Fund.

Farmington Community Yoga Class to raise funds on Sept. 30



The Whiskey Barrel in Portland to raise money for Farmington fund on Oct. 3

A fundraising event for the United Way’s Leap Explosion Fund will be held on Oct. 3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Whiskey Barrel in Portland. The bar will be taking donations at the door, donating $1 from every sale, and all of the employees already agreed they would donate all of their tips from that night. In addition, the business will have a raffle and a corn hole tournament to raise more money.

Community fundraiser, featuring North Woods Outlaws, to be held on Oct. 19 in Jay



Old South Church Concert Series to raise money for displaced families on Oct. 22

The Old South Church Concert Series will host a community gathering to benefit families displaced by the Farmington explosion on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. The program will feature local brother-sister duo Zak and Lena Kendall of GoldenOak with their band. Also performing will be legendary Maine guitar master, Denny Breau along with Steve Muise and The Franklin County Fiddlers. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Because of a glaring felt need to help those displaced by the blast, Phill McIntyre director of New England Celtic Arts; Scott Landry, local State Representative; and Debbie Davis-Robinson, director of Old South Church Concert Series, quickly formulated a plan that would seek to help those displaced and also offer healing through music.

The region has long been a hot spot for Celtic and Traditional music in Western Maine. The participants instantly jumped at the chance to lend a hand. The event will start a little early, 6:30, as it is a school night. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the displaced families and will be dispersed through Franklin Savings to the account set up for that purpose by the Town of Farmington.

Ticket reservations are highly recommended by calling 207-491-5919. Walk-ins without reservations will be offered space as available. Suggested donation of $15 or more and a non-perishable food or household item if desired.

Free community meal at Farmington Baptist Church on Oct. 26

Farmington Baptist Church will be hosting a free community meal on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., with live music throughout the evening. The goal is to provide an encouraging evening, with the community coming together, sharing a meal.

The event will include a perfect-for-fall dinner including chili, soups, fresh baked breads and salad. Pie and coffee will also be served. A variety of musicians will be providing music throughout the evening. All are invited, with a special invitation to firefighters, first responders and those impacted directly by the explosion. This is an opportunity for the community to gather and enjoy an evening out. This is a free event, with donations accepted and all proceeds going to the Franklin Savings Bank Disaster Relief Funds.

RSVP is not required, although encouraged. Please contact Farmington Baptist Church at 779-0731 or Natashia at natashianile@gmail.com, for more information and to RSVP.

There are multiple ways for people interested in making donations to assist those impacted by the explosion. These include:

The LEAP Explosion Fund has been established by the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, to benefit firefighters, their families, LEAP Inc. and its employees and those displaced by the explosion. Funds will be distributed by United Way based on need, in consultation with community partners, local emergency agencies, town officials and social service providers. Donations can be made online, via mail to PO Box 126, Farmington 04938, or at the United Way office at 218 Fairbanks Road.

has been established by the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, to benefit firefighters, their families, LEAP Inc. and its employees and those displaced by the explosion. Funds will be distributed by United Way based on need, in consultation with community partners, local emergency agencies, town officials and social service providers. Donations can be made online, via mail to PO Box 126, Farmington 04938, or at the United Way office at 218 Fairbanks Road. The Farmington Firemen's Benevolent Association is collecting money to benefit the firemen and their families. That fund was established through Franklin Savings Bank and donations will be accepted at all branches. Checks made payable to the fund of the donor's choice can be mailed to: Franklin Savings Bank, ATTN. Hannah Boivin, PO Box 825, Farmington, ME 04938. Franklin Savings Bank is matching all donations in this and the following account, up to $10,000 per account.

is collecting money to benefit the firemen and their families. That fund was established through Franklin Savings Bank and donations will be accepted at all branches. Checks made payable to the fund of the donor's choice can be mailed to: Franklin Savings Bank, ATTN. Hannah Boivin, PO Box 825, Farmington, ME 04938. Franklin Savings Bank is matching all donations in this and the following account, up to $10,000 per account. The Farmington Disaster Relief Fund is collecting funds to benefit others affected by the incident. This fund is also through FSB and those interested in contributing can follow the instructions for the previous entry. Again, FSB will match up to $10,000 in donations made to this account.

is collecting funds to benefit others affected by the incident. This fund is also through FSB and those interested in contributing can follow the instructions for the previous entry. Again, FSB will match up to $10,000 in donations made to this account. A gofundme page has been established for Larry Lord, the maintenance manager of the LEAP Inc. The account was established to support Lord and his family. A FSB account has also been opened, under the name The Larry Lord Fund .

. The Portland Firefighters Children's Burn Foundation is helping victims of the Farmington explosion by paying for hotel rooms, food and supplies, and other burn-related expenses not covered by insurance. Funds are being collected by Progressive Portland here.

