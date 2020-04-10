Local area churches connect through social media, step up community supports

As the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated public health strategies cancel meetings and restrict person-to-person contact, local churches have moved services online, opened up food closets and look for additional ways to reach residents.

"This has been a unique aspect of the pandemic," Father Paul Dumais said via email, addressing the impact of social distancing requirements. Dumais is the pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Farmington and the St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay. "Often other tragedies actually draw people together. The present circumstances has limited the inclination to be together or even prevented the possibility."

As of Thursday, the Maine Center for Disease Control is tracking 560 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state, including seven within Franklin County. One hundred and five Mainers have been hospitalized and 16 have died; another 202 have recovered. Public health experts in the United States and much of the world have advocated social distancing as a way of limiting the speed the virus can spread, preventing healthcare infrastructure from becoming overwhelmed. In Maine, this has taken the form of a series of executive orders from Gov. Janet Mills, including restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people, nonessential businesses and travel.

For churches, the restrictions designed to counter the spread of the virus make holding traditional services difficult.

"The Bible teaches that Christians should gather together regularly for worship and under normal circumstances we would encourage folks to do that by providing transportation, an accessible facility, classes with teaching staff and a welcoming atmosphere," Pastor Brian Rebert of New Hope Baptist Church in Farmington said via email Tuesday, "but that is not possible now."

Dumais pointed out that the changes were particular significant given the time of year, as Lent and the Holy Week culminate in Easter. Locally, organizers have made decisions in consultation with Bishop Robert Deeley of the Diocese of Portland - Deeley himself has consulted with Maine CDC - to limit activity.

"For example, what is otherwise a moral and religious obligation to observe Sunday by participating at Mass on Sundays has been suspended for Catholics, which I have never experienced," Dumais said.

Several local churches have turned to digital means to reach attendees: posting services online on Facebook and YouTube, emailing people with encouraging words or sermon notes as well as contacting people via telephone. Rebert said that New Hope was mailing material and making DVDs of Sunday sermons available to those without internet access. Other churches have been posting Sunday School-style lessons, sing-a-longs and other events online.

"Understanding the seriousness of the virus, our church folks' reaction has been sad that we aren't able to serve the Lord together as we have in the past, but glad that we do have these newer forms of communication available to us to use until we can meet again," Rebert said.

Dumais said that his organizers are also employing technology, from Facebook to teleconferencing and livestreaming options. Kathleen Pike, bookkeeper for the parishes, said that another helpful addition has been an app that can send push notifications to the cellphones of parishioners to communicate important information such as schedules in a timely fashion. The printed weekly bulletin, the mainstay of many churches' communication systems, is being made available online.

Churches have also continued their work within the community to provide for the needy. Bean's Corner Baptist Church has installed a sidewalk-side food cupboard called a Blessing Box, planning to fill it with pantry items for those needing assistance. Community members are encouraged to take what they need and leave what they can. St. Joseph and St. Rose have the same amenities, expanded to include refrigerators and additional non-perishable foods in the entryways of the parish building, opened from morning to evening, according to Dumais.

"We provide home cooked meals for take-out in Farmington on Tuesdays and in Jay on Fridays," Dumais said. "The parish bread baking guild has been baking bread each week."

St. Joseph and St. Rose are also operating the Androscoggin River Farmstand, a web-based store that allows customers to shop online for Maine-sourced produce and some items from the Better Living Center as well as bread made at the St. Rose Parish Hall by Ora Breads. Ora Breads is a local volunteer bakers' guild that works to provide homemade, healthy breads, according to Pike, selling products at the Better Living Center, Up Front & Pleasant Gourmet and Tranten's Market, in addition to through the Farmstand. Proceeds from the Farmstand go toward helping the other parish social ministry efforts.

A list of local churches and some associated activities/links

If your church/organization would like to list links, activities or other service-related announcements with the Daily Bulldog, please email that information to us at editor@dailybulldog.com

Bean's Corner Baptist Church, Jay - has videos and encouraging notes. [Website][Facebook page]

Gospel Light Baptist Church, New Vineyard has videos and posts. [Website][Facebook page]

Calvary Hill Baptist Church, Wilton has videos and posts. [Website][Facebook page]

New Hope Baptist Church, Farmington offers Sunday morning videos. [Website][Facebook page] In addition to the support we are offering to our normal attendees, we would welcome anyone to contact us by email at nhbc268@gmail.com or by calling the church at 207-778-6393 (we check our voicemail there frequently). We would be delighted to reply with prayer, a word from Scripture, or other kinds of help as we are able.

Living Waters Assembly of God, Farmington has videos and sing-a-longs. [Website][Facebook page]

Old South Congregational, of Farmington is hosting virtual services. [Website][Facebook page]

St. Joseph, Farmington. [Facebook]

St. Rose of Lima, Jay. [Facebook][YouTube Channel for both parishes]