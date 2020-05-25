Local artist creates memorial sculpture for LEAP explosion

FARMINGTON - With a recent grant from the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area LEAP Explosion Fund, local artist Vera Johnson will be creating a memorial sculpture in honor of the September 2019 tragedy.

Johnson hopes to pay tribute to Farmington Fire Rescue Captain Michael Bell who perished in the explosion, as well as the six other firefighters and LEAP employee Larry Lord who were seriously injured. The $10,000 grant, approved by the LEAP Explosion Fund committee, will allow Johnson to create an interactive "Healing Bells Memorial Sculpture" that will be installed in Bjorn Park, directly across from the site of the explosion. The sculpture will be constructed from antique and discarded fire extinguishers and will create a series of seven bells that visitors can ring.

"No one will ever forget what happened. We can, however, collectively find a way to support the affected community and offer a place to go and turn grief into something beautiful, to help ease the pain of loss. Like a symbolic wailing wall - may we all say a prayer each time we hear the bells ring," Johnson said.

Johnson is seeking input from the community for the project, which she hopes will be a collaborative effort in order to make it a reality. Johnson said the completion of the project will depend on interested individuals.

Specifically, Johnson is seeking materials and bids for the projects that include:

*Large, older fire extinguishers

*Fabrication and welding

*Setting posts

*Transportation of sculpture pieces

*Laying brick fo ra patio

*Storyboard design and creation

*Input for dedication

Interested individuals should contact Vera Johnson at 207-645-4464 or 418-0374 or verajohnson@zoho.com.