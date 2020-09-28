Local artists look to publish first comic book

NEW SHARON - A local couple is in the process of publishing their first collaborative comic book- one they hope will lead to many more.

"Second Tail" details a futuristic Lewis and Clark-style expedition, spanning from the East Coast to the West in an abandoned America. The story tells the ins and outs of the journey through the newly untamed country and the challenges that come with making it to an apocalyptic world.

"But it's really about being there for each other," Christopher Gauthier said.

Of course, Gauthier can't choose a favorite character. The imagined creatures are loosely based off his friends and members of his family- showcasing all of the quirks that he treasures about his loved ones.

The basic idea for "Second Tails" was born out of a motivating lecture from Gauthier's high school art teacher. Gauthier had always been a talented artist, but had used those talents mainly to recreate his all time favorite comic book- The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

"She told me I needed to make something that was completely my own, so I went home that night and started drawing. I think the first drawing was on cardboard," Gauthier said.

Gauthier has moved from cardboard to more professional tools and materials, both he and his wife Lydia looked forward to the arrival of a new printer/scanner that would be able to handle the size and detail of Gauthier's creations. The duo not only collaborates on the actual comics- Christopher does the pen sketches while Lyida is the colorist- they also have teamed up to launch a Kickstarter campaign to fund their ambitious goals, and have created a slew of merchandise to go along with the reward categories for the fundraiser. Stickers, temporary tattoos...the couple is excited to offer bits and pieces of "Second Tail" as incentive for donating to their project.

Gauthier said this first issue is only the beginning. The story could easily span 100 more comic books at least. And unlike the more common use of tablets and iPads and other modern technology to make the project easier, the Gauthiers are doing everything completely by hand.

"There are a lot of neat ideas that I'm hoping I don't have to cut corners on," Christopher said.

The Kickstarter would allow Christopher to flush out those ideas, things such as hand-sculpted mushrooms incorporated into the scenery, and elements of tree bark to section off the story line.

"We're very passionate about this. Even if we don't get it fully funded we'll get it done, it will just take a lot longer," Christopher said.

Kickstarter works on an all-or-nothing platform. The couple has given themselves until Oct. 23 to raise the money- $30,000 for the cost of printing, packaging, shipping and other loose ends- but if they don't reach that goal no donations will be collected.

For more information on the Kickstarter campaign click here. To see the "Second Tail" website click here.