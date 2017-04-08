Local baking company arrives in Wilton downtown

WILTON - A new bakery threw open its doors to a horde of hungry residents Saturday, serving up pastries, coffee, bread, cake and other sweet treats in the heart of the downtown.

Collins Cakes and Bakes Inc. is not new to Wilton, having previously operated out of a commercial kitchen in the home of owners Denica and Seth Collins. Saturday, they opened a downtown location at 285 Main Street, across the street from the Civil War Monument. Beneath their sign - a fat, pink-frosted doughnut - a stream of customers and well-wishers made their way inside.

Behind the counter, Seth Collins worked the coffee machine while Denica Collins served up danishes, Whoopie pies and bagels.

"We wanted something we could do together at home with our three kids," Denica Collins said, referring to the family's original enterprise, which includes custom-made cakes.

From there, Collins said, the family decided to open a bakery in the downtown. Aiming for a "kind of mom and pop setting" the store offers Thai ice cream, Carrabassett Coffee and a colorful display of old-fashioned penny-style candy in addition to the traditional bakery offerings.

"We wanted a relaxed setting," Denica Collins said, then laughing as the store filled up with customers. "I mean, we're not so relaxed today."

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony, with Executive Director Penny Meservier welcoming the Collins' to Wilton.

Collins Cakes and Bakes can be reached at 645-3331.