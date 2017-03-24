Local bookstore owner nominated to national board

FARMINGTON - A local business owner has been nominated to the board of directors of a national bookselling organization.

Kenny Brechner, owner of Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, has been nominated to serve on the American Booksellers Association's Board of Directors. One of three candidates selected by the organization's nominating committee, Brechner is believed to be the first independent bookstore owner from Maine to be nominated for the Board of Directors. Ballots will be cast by the ABA in April.

Brechner said that he was honored to have been selected. "I really believe in independent book stores being an integral part of a health community," he said. "I think what we have here is worth fighting for."

Founded in 1900, the ABA is a not-for-profit organization that works to assist independent booksellers, with 2,300 members representing stores, publishers, vendors and other people related to the industry. The ABA directors make certain the organization is working toward accomplishing its goals and utilizing its resources. Directors meet in person four times a year, Brechner said, and more often via teleconferencing.

DDG Booksellers, located on Broadway, started in 1991. Brechner has been active in the community, both at his store and within the school systems, where he organizes book drives, summer reading programs and helps bring authors to meet students.

"We want vitality in our communities," Brechner said. "This is really a chance to advocate for that."

As part of the nomination process, Brechner wrote an essay focusing on anti-trust issues, saying that society had reached a tipping point. The decline of brick and mortar stores and the ensuing impact on the tax bases of small communities has negatively impacted small communities.

"In terms of communities and bookstores themselves, it's a now or never situation," Brechner said.