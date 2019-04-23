‘Earth Day Every Day!’ electronics recycling event is this Saturday

FARMINGTON - Residents of Franklin County and the greater Farmington area will have a chance to dispose of electronic waste next month, thanks to a 10-plus-year partnership between a disposal company and a local church.

The 11th Annual “Earth Day Every Day!” electronics recycling day provides an opportunity to responsibly dispose of household electronic devices, otherwise referred to as e-waste, instead of disposing of them in a way that could harm the environment and ultimately be dangerous to all life.

As a community service project, unwanted, old and broken electronics will be collected for Maine Department of Environmental Protection-approved recycling and disposal “Earth Day Every Day!” event on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Farmington Hannaford parking lot located on Route 2 & 4. The event will take place rain or shine. Early drop-offs are not permitted.

The e-waste collection has been located at the Hannaford store in Farmington since 2016. Old South First Congregation has partnered with the EPA-approved company e-Waste Solutions of Maine to provide an opportunity for responsible recycling of TVs, computers, scanners, photocopiers, monitors, printers, microwaves, DVD and VCR players, stereos, phones, gaming and other electronic devices. For a list of other electronics that will be accepted go to www.ewastemaine.com.

The e-waste drop off is not limited to just Farmington residents. There is no set fee for this disposal service, however, free-will monetary donations are greatly appreciated to support host organization, Old South Church’s community service, outreach and youth programs. Volunteers will be directing traffic and available to help unload electronics from vehicles.

According to Earth Day Network, America produces at least 50 million tons of e-waste a year and only 25 percent or less is recycled safely. The rest is buried or incinerated, causing toxins such as lead, mercury and cadmium to leach into the soil or enter the atmosphere. Reclaimed precious metals like gold and silver can be extracted from recycled electronics. Large amounts of international e-waste ends up on the black market in countries like China, India and Kenya where labor is cheap but health risks are at a very high level.

Any questions regarding the E-Waste disposal and recycling can be directed to the church office at 778-0424.