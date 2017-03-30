Local church organizing e-waste recycling event

FARMINGTON - Residents of Franklin County and the greater Farmington area will have a chance to dispose of electronic waste next month, thanks to a partnership between a disposal company and a local church.

The 9th annual 'Earth Day Every Day!' e-waste day provides an opportunity to dispose of unwanted, old and broken electronics in a way that won't harm the environment. The event will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hannaford parking lot on Route 2 & 4. The event will take place rain or shine.

The event moved to the Farmington Hannaford in 2016, after years of taking place in the parking lot adjacent to Aubuchon Hardware. Old South First Congregation has partnered with e-Waste Solutions of Maine, an Environment Protection Agency-approved disposal company, to provide residents with a responsible way to recycle e-waste. Acceptable material includes: televisions, computers, scanners, photocopiers, monitors, printers, microwaves, DVD and VCR players, stereos, phones, gaming and other electronic devices. For a list of other electronics that will be accepted go to www.ewastemaine.com.

The e-waste drop off is not limited to just Farmington residents. There is no set fee for this disposal service, however, monetary donations are greatly appreciated to support Old South Church’s community service, outreach and youth programs. Volunteers will be directing traffic and available to help unload electronics from vehicles.

According to Earth Day Network, America produces 50 million tons of e-waste a year and only 25 percent or less is recycled safely. The rest is buried or incinerated, causing toxins such as lead, mercury, and cadmium to leach into the soil or enter the atmosphere. Reclaimed precious metals like gold and silver can be extracted from recycled electronics. Large amounts of international e-waste ends up on the black market in countries like China, India and Kenya where labor is cheap but health risks are at a very high level.

Any questions regarding the e-Waste disposal and recycling contact the Old South Church office at 778-0424.