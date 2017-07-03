Local communities celebrate Independence Day

The float for the First United Pentecostal Church of Livermore Falls passes through Chisholm Monday afternoon.
JAY - Some towns, including Livermore Falls and Jay, held their Independence Day celebrations this afternoon, with the annual parade rolling down Main Street beneath warm skies and plenty of flags.
Fireworks are planned in several communities for the evening of July 3. More details can be found here.
The Kora Shriners' Crazy Cops roll down the street.
The Color Guard leads the parade down Main Street.
A Pokemon-themed float.
Veterans wave from passing wagons.
A Kora Shrine Crazy Cop stops to high-five some spectators.
Fire engines roll down the hill.
Meanwhile, in Farmington, the fire department held its annual chicken barbecue near Narrow Gauge Cinemas.
Horse drawn wagons take people on trips around Prescott Field. Fireworks are planned for later Monday night.