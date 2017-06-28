Local communities plan July 4 events

A number of local towns are planning a host of events around the July 4 holiday, including parades, barbecues and fireworks displays.

In Farmington, a fireworks show over Prescott Field will headline a series of events clustered in that area. Franklin Savings Bank, Narrow Gauge Cinemas and Kyes Insurance will be sponsoring fireworks on the evening of July 3, beginning around dusk. Before hand, Farmington musician Mark Gentle will be performing from 6:30 p.m. until around 9 p.m., sponsored by the Farmers' Union.

Farmington Fire Department Benevolent Association will be holding its annual chicken barbecue, beginning at 5 p.m. A total of 245 meals have been prepared, and the barbecue will continue until sold out. No advanced reservations will be available this year.

On July 4, the Farmington Rotary Club's annual parade will assemble at the University of Maine at Farmington parking lot behind the dining hall on High Street, beginning at 8 p.m.. The parade itself begins at 10 a.m. and will go up High, down Broadway, onto Main Street and finally South Street. Judging for awards will begin at 9:30 a.m.; Franklin County Chamber of Commerce "Chamber Bucks" will be awarded to the 1st and 2nd place winners in each category.

This year's theme is "Serving Humanity."

In Jay, the parade begins at 5 p.m. on July 3, with floats and participants assembling at Memco at 4 p.m. The Tri-Town Independence Day Fireworks show will be held that evening, at 9 p.m. The show can be heard and seen from a number of different viewing areas, including the lawn of the St. Rose Church, Chisholm Square and various parking lots around town.

St. Rose of Lima Parish will also be hosting a July 4 neighborhood party from 4 to 8 p.m. on July 3 in the parking lot. There will be games and activities for children of all ages, as well as an ice cream social for high school students at 8 p.m.

Carrabassett Valley will be holding its traditional celebration in the town park. The town's pool, basketball courts, tennis courts will be open, weather permitting, with events beginning around 3 p.m. with the Children's Parade from Tufulio's parking lot. A sawdust pile for children will be available from 3:30 p.m. until 4:15 p.m., with the fire department taking kids for rides on the fire truck from 4:15 until 5:15 p.m. The Great Stefan will be putting on a magic show from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and will be doing balloon art from 5:30 until 6:30. Music will be provided from 5 to 9 p.m. by DJ Kompost.

At dusk, around 9 p.m., a fireworks show put on by Central Maine Pyrotechnics will take place.

Participants are asked to bring lawn chairs, bug spray and sunscreen, towels and swimsuits, tennis balls and rackets, frisbees and anything else they might want to enjoy the day.

Rangeley will hold its events on July 3, including the Doll Carriage Parade, the Joan Frost Memorial Art Show on Pond Street, the annual Duck Race on Haley Pond at 10:30 a.m., the opening of the Lt. Neil Taylor exhibit at the Rangeley History Museum and fireworks at the town park. The park will host a variety of events, including food, live entertainment, games, demonstrations, informational talks and more. The Chamber's silent auction will be going on all day at the park entrance.

The Church of the Good Shepherd will be hosting its annual Independence Day Chicken Barbecue at 2614 Main Street, running from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under. A community church sing-a-long on the lawn behind the church follows the barbecue.