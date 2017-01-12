Local delivery service bringing restaurants into the living room

FARMINGTON - A new delivery service will soon be available to those wanting to eat out without leaving their living rooms.

Downtown Delivery, founded by Justin Richard, will offer an easy-to-use online ordering system featuring the menus of five different restaurants including The Granary Pub and Restaurant, The Dugout Bar and Grill, The Homestead Kitchen, Bar and Bakery, Jade Palace and Mosher’s Seafood.

“That’s our starting line up. I want to work with them for the first three or four months before adding any more,” Richard said.

The Mt. Blue graduate has been working out the kinks of his plan for almost three years now. After coming in as a runner-up in the Main Street Skowhegan Savings Entrepreneur Challenge he was finally able to turn his dream into a reality. As a runner-up in the challenge, Richard received free legal and business consulting as well as the opportunity to attend workshops and gain the knowledge of experienced business owners.

The Entrepreneur Challenge is part of Skowhegan’s efforts to revitalize the local area. Richard said he plans to expand Downtown Delivery to Skowhegan as soon as possible after ironing out the model here in Farmington.

“The goal is to support local businesses. My job is to drive sales for them, both literally and figuratively,” Richard said.

Restaurant owners are provided with a login so they can get online and check the status of their food being delivered. They can make sure it is being delivered in a timely manner, as well as look at customer’s reviews of their food.

Richard hopes to get lots of business from the big employers like Franklin Health and Barclays in Wilton. His opening day, Jan. 23, is being marketed as “Don’t Pack a Launch” day, hoping it will encourage employees to leave the brown bag at home and order out using Downtown Delivery.

The young but confident entrepreneur has used clever marketing to gain hundreds of followers on social media. With the help of Millennial Multimedia, a graphic design and new media company, Richard plans on creating an app for smartphone users to make ordering online even easier. For the less tech savvy crowd, Richard says he will be running an ad with Narrow Gauge Cinemas, as well as hard copy flyers around town.

Customers will be charged a delivery fee, but Richard plans on keeping it low. The company will deliver within a 10 mile radius, expanding further after establishing the business model.

For more information, you can visit www.downtowndelivery.me or find Downtown Delivery on Facebook.