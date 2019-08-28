Local districts kick off new school year

FARMINGTON - It's fresh starts all around as the school year kicks off for students, teachers, administrators and other staff members.

"This is a brand new job for me. There are a lot of new faces here in the district and I'm looking forward to seeing how we can all work together," Regional School Unit 73 Superintendent Scott Albert said.

Albert has been principal at Spruce Mountain Middle School for the last 19 years but was hired as the new superintendent in the spring of 2019. This year, Albert and the Board of Directors will work to live stream all of their meetings to accommodate those that can't attend, he said.

School began today for RSU 73. The district will host a community barbecue on Wednesday, Sept. 4 beginning at 5 p.m. on the middle school/high school campus. The barbecue is open to the public.

Also stepping into a new position as superintendent is Todd Sanders working for Maine School Administrative District 58. Sanders has had the summer to prepare for the school year, but said he's looking forward to everyone coming together next week. MSAD 58 will begin their school year on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Sanders said he plans to spend the year getting the lay of the land, with no intentions of making any big changes.

"There are a lot of new faces this year. There will be a lot of growing for 58," he said.

RSU 9 had its first day Wednesday, with kindergartens through 9th graders reporting and older high school students waiting until Thursday. This year's theme is collective efficacy: working together and taking responsibility for the entire community.

According to Superintendent Tina Meserve, new initiatives include the Building Assets, Reducing Risks program at high school. That program is aimed at helping high school teachers coordinate resources for freshmen, a cohort that generally experiences higher suspension rates and failure rates for classes. Staff researched the BARR concept last year and requested the addition to assist middle school students making the jump to high school. Other districts that have used the program have reported decreases in in suspensions and failed classes within a year, including a neighboring school.

The $50,000 cost of the three-year program was covered through a grant; the district is paying a $3,000 stipend to oversee the program.

One new challenge this year is ensuring that 7th graders and high school seniors meet the vaccination requirement of having the Meningococcal vaccine. Mt. Blue district nurses came in during the summer to call the parents of students impacted by the change in the law, Meserve said, but as of Monday there were 70 students in grades 7 and 12 that needed the vaccination or a medical waiver. As of last night, that number was down to 45, and Meserve hoped that the remaining students were on their way to school with their vaccination paperwork. The first day of school was an important one for students, she noted, and staff didn't want anyone to miss out.

Staffing issues that have plagued other parts of the state have mostly avoided RSU 9, with Meserve reporting few vacancies as the school year begins.

Students at W.G. Mallett School and Cascade Brook School can look forward to new playground equipment, including some handicapped-accessible equipment.

2019/20 Bus Routes for RSU 73

Please note: There will be several roads in Jay/Livermore/Livermore Falls that we will not be taking buses on per our Student Transportation Services Policy EEA. Please take not of bus number changes - while drivers remain the same, numbers have changed for some runs.

Livermore & Livermore Falls

BUS #19

Driver: Leo St. Pierre

First pick up at 6:30 am

Start at Rt#106, to Strickland Loop off #106 to designated intersection of Pine Ridge Park and Hunton Loop Road. Go across Park Street and pick up Campground Road, Old County Rd., Jug Hill Road, and Blind Road. Pick up Haines Corner Road back to Park Street.

Daycares: Tiny Bears

BUS #4

Driver: Reynald Cloutier

First pick up 6:25 am

First stop at intersection of Park and Hillman Ferry Road, proceed on Park Street to Town Line (Tucker Rd.), back to designated stops at mailboxes at both intersections of Hunton Loop to Dodge Road to River Road to Androscoggin Bluff, River Road, stop at Karn Rd., and then back to Park Street.

BUS #5

Driver: Mike Collins

First pick up 6:25 am

First stop 962 River Road to Boothby Road to Pike Road to South end of Turkey Lane to South Road turning at Jones Way and proceed back to Boothby Road. Turn right on to the Norlands Road to Fish Meadow Road to Gibbs Mill Road. Drop off at Spruce Mtn. Primary School at 7:10 am.

Intown HS/MS stops starting at 7:15a.m. Depot/Sewell Proceed to SMMS/SMHS/SMES for drop off

BUS #6

Driver: Derek Blodgett

First pick up at 6:30 am

Start at 1425 Federal Road to Butter Hill Road, back to Federal Road, on to Turkey Lane, Israelson Road, back to Boothby Rd. to intersection of Norlands Road back to Federal Road proceed to Round Pond Road to upper section of Robinson Road to High School/Middle School then Spruce Mtn. Primary School. Drop at SMPS at 7:10 am, then proceed in town for Middle School/High School stops at Pleasant/Latham, Pleasant/Church, Church/High, Church/Bailey, int. of both ends of Cargill and Searles.

BUS #9

THIS IS A K-5 BUS ONLY (PRIMARY AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL)

Driver: Adam Mason

First pick up at 6:55 am. Pleasant St., then to Church St/Searles, Church/Cargill, Knapp St, then pick up at Sherry’s Daycare, then to Richardson to Bemis, Otis, (Carol’s Daycare) Prospect, back to Richardson, to Reynolds/Knapp, Millett/Knapp, Union, Green, Millett (all at int. of Knapp), then to Church, then to Main St.

Daycares: Carol Brown’s, Sherry’s Daycare

BUS #8

Driver: Denise Jamison

First pick up at 6:30 am

Begin at Diamond Road, back to Park Street, to Gilbert Street, to Fayette Road, to Souther Rd. First stop at 18 Souther Road, on to int. of Globe and Souther, int., on to Moose Hill Road to int. of Fayette/Moose Hill Rd. Pick up Fayette Rd. to int. of Royal Drive, to Parkview Ave. to Pomeroy Hill Rd. to Park Street and across Highland Avenue (Oak, Maple, etc.) HS/MS students on these streets will also be Bus#8

BUS #33

Driver: Stephen Groomes

Parents for this bus run will be contacted individually

BUS #13

Driver: Don Leseur

First pick up at 6:30 am

*We will no longer be going on Schoolhouse Hill Road. Will stop at either River Road or Federal Road intersections.*

Start on Federal Road (Berry Hill first stop) to Crash Road, Hathaway Hill Road, to Crash Road, to Goding Road, to Botka Hill Road, to River Road, to Maple Lane then back to Robinson Road. Then to SMPS, Then to HS/MS intown stops which include Main/Richardson, Main/Gagnon, Main/Jewell, and Main/Elm St. To HS/MS and SMES Daycares: Ruby St. Pierre’s

BUS #2

Driver: Aaron Dawson

First pick up at 6:15 am

First stop on Bean Street to Federal Road to Canton Road to Bear Mt. Road to Shakley Hill Road, back to Canton Road to Church Street to Sanders Road back to Federal Road. Drop off at Spruce Mtn. Primary School at 7:10am.

Daycares: Bright Ideas

BUS #16

Driver: Dale Quirrion

First pick up at 6:50 am

First stop at Meadowbrook to Moose Hill to Heritage Lane, Tradition Way and Jones Road to Pine Ave, Hillcrest at both ends of Bellaire to Sewell Street, then int. of Spring and High, Baldwin and High, and Munsey and High.

Jay, Livermore & Livermore Falls

BUS #29

North Jay, Walker Hill, Morse Hill area and Intervale Road

Driver: Mark Given

Start time from bus garage: 6:35am

East Dixfield Road from Keep Road to Jay town line, Walker Hill Rd, Davenport Hill Road, Canton Mountain Road, Route 140 from Canton town line to Route 4 (Main Street).

Daycares: Sanders

Take Home Route: Reverse of morning route.

BUS #20

Main Street from School south to town line & lower Chisholm area

Driver: Wayne Neil

Start time from bus garage: 7:00a.m.

Church Street to and including Knapp Street. All of Jewell Street, Main Street from Jewell Street to the School.

Take Home Route: Reverse AM

BUS #23

East Jay area, Lomie River Rd & upper Macomber Hill , Ludden Dr area

Driver: Polly Given

Start time from bus garage: 6:40am

Lomie River Road, Upper Macomber Hill Road, Plaisted Road, East Jay Road from Soules Hill to Warren Hill Road, Dale Lane(inter), Burrough Road(inter), Belanger Road, Ludden Drive, Barker Street area.

Daycares: Crayon Country, Care Bear Daycare

Take home route: Same as morning route.

BUS #22

Driver: Tim Cote

Start time from bus garage: 6:30 am

Main Street from schools to light. Main street from town garage to fire station. Rt#17 to Quarry Road, Quarry Road to Old Jay Hill Road.

Take Home Route: Reverse of morning route.

BUS #24

Woodman Hill area, Macomber Hill, White Ave, Hidden Circle area

Driver: Tina Beaulieu

Start time from bus garage: 6:35am

Start on Woodman Hill Rd., Mill View & Fuller Rd, Macomber Hill to Main Street, White Avenue, Hidden Circle, Look Brook(inter) Main St. from White Ave to Fire Station.

Daycares: Claire Fournier, Jeannie Gaudet, Bubier’s, P. Donald’s, Couture’s

Take Home Route: Reverse of morning route.

BUS #26

East Jay Beans Corner area and upper Franklin Road

Driver: Tom Brooks

Start time from bus garage: 6:35am

Franklin Road to Wilton town line, Soule Hill Rd., Chesterville Rd., Route 156, Rainbow Ridge(inter), Davis Rd., Spruce Mountain Rd. (inter), Bartlett Rd, Franklin Rd., Hyde Rd. to School Bus Rd.

Daycares: Joy Turner

Take Home Route: Reverse run to Beans corner, then follow morning route.

BUS #31

Main Street from light North to the Town Highway Garage area

Driver: Dave Marquis

Start time from bus garage: 7:00am

Jay Hill, Summit Street, Belmont Drive, Skyline Drive, Main St., Smith St., Merriman Street,Stone Street, Crash road area, Main St. from light to Summit street

Take Home Route: Reverse of morning route until Jay Town Office, then will follow morning route.

BUS #28

Main From Macomber Hill Road, to Town Line, Pleasant Drive to Maxwell Road, Rolling Ridge, Keep Rd.

Driver: Matt Gaudet

Start time from bus garage: 6:40am

Macomber Hill to Town line including Rolling Ridge, Pleasant Drive, Maxwell Rd., Keep Rd., corner of Barbridge Rd., Greenridge Way, Keep Rd.

BUS #30

Warren Hill Road, lower Franklin Road from Hyde Road south to Jay Town Line, including Lavoie Street and Belleview area.

Driver: Annette Welch

Start time from bus garage: 6:40am

Warren Hill Road Therrien Rd (Intersection), Claybrook Road, Route 133 (Franklin Road) from Hyde Road to Jewell Street, Belleview, Hillsdale, Highland Drive, Reservoir Road, Hermit Trail, Lavoie Street, Eastern & Western Avenues, Franklin Road to Hyde Rd.

Daycares: Anita Hill

BUS #32

Special Needs Bus

Driver: Craig Richard

Start time from bus garage: To Be Determined

Route to be determined and parents contacted directly.

Take Home Route: To Be Determined

2019/20 Bus Routes for RSU 9

Students should be at the bus stop 5 minutes prior to pickup time. All times are approximate.

First trip Bus #4, Weld – Colleen Kirksey - Driver. First pick up Phillips Rd. 6:15 Weld General Store 6:22; Skoolhouse Variety 6:23; School Street 6:25; Weld Road 6:37 - 6:57 transfer Academy Hill 6:57.

Second trip Bus #4, Weld – Colleen Kirksey - Driver. First pick up Center Hill & Phillips Road 7:45; Dixfield Road, 8:02; School St. 8:06; Weld Road 8:09 - 8:39 to Cushing School and Academy Hill.

First trip Bus #6, Vienna/New Sharon – Alycia Stevens - Driver. First pick up Cumner Rd 6:25; Kimball Pond Rd, 6:38-6:44; Town House Rd 6:45 to Davis Rd 6:48; Town House Rd. 6:48- 6:54, Cahoon Rd (Crowell Pond) for Transfers from #27 6:57, to MBHS 7:10.

Second trip Bus #6, Vienna/New Sharon – Alycia Stevens - Driver. First pick up Lucy Knowles Rd. 7:35; Chesterville Hill Rd. 7:36-7:40; Stinchfield Hill Rd, 7:41;Vienna Rd 7:44-7:49; Cumner Rd, 7:59; Tower Rd -8:04 to 8:07; Kimball Pond Rd.,8:14; Town House Rd/Davis Rd. 8:25; Town House Rd - Cape Cod Hill Rd. 8:28 - 8:43; to CCHS 8:45.

First trip Bus #9, Starks-Lisa Nile-Driver. First pick up New Sharon Rd.,6:10; New Sharon & Pressey Rd-Sandy River & Quimby Rd.6:12- 6:20; Anson Rd.-Dill Rd. 6:26; Anson & Faulkner Hill & Kimball Ln. 6:33; Sawyers Mill Rd & Anson Rd.. 6:36 Locke Hill Rd. 6:37; Industry Rd. 6:41-6:58 to school.

Second trip Bus #9,Starks-Lisa Nile-Driver. First pick up New Sharon Rd., 7:35; Krebs & New Sharon & Sandy River Rd. 7:39; Sandy River Rd. 7:40; Anson Rd-Dill Rd.7:52; Anson Rd. 7:53; Faulkner Hill & Kimball Ln.& ME 43 7:59; Sawyers Mill Rd. 8:04-8:07; Chicken St. 8:09; Abijah Hill/Industry Rd. 8:15; Industry Rd.- Clearwater Marina 8:15-8:30; to schools.

First trip Bus #16, New Vineyard –Nancy Richardson - Driver. First pick up Anson Valley & Wells Rd. 6:25; Brahmer/Lane Dr. 6:28; Anson Valley Rd.6:30; Church -Johnson-Taylor Hill 6:38; Our Village Market 6:44; Church St. 6:46; Holley Road, 6:55 – 7:05;Foothills Heights Apts.,7:07; Box Shop Hill 7:08; Law Office 7:09, to school.

Second trip Bus #16, New Vineyard – Nancy Richardson - Driver. First pick up Anson Valley Rd. 7:48; Brahmer Rd/Lane Farm turnaround 7:58; Anson Valley Rd. 8:01 – 8:06; Church -Johnson-Taylor Hill 8:10; Our Village Market 8:16; Church Street, 8:19; Holley Road,8:30- 8:38; to schools.

First trip Bus #17, Sandy Wood - Driver. First pick up Egypt Pond Rd, 6:20; Sanborn Hill Rd, 6:24; French Road 6:30; West Rd. 6:32; Norcross Hill, 6:39; Gordon Hill Rd & Ridge 6:43; Ridge Road- Horseshoe Pd Rd 6:43-6:50 Adams Rd. 6:52; Adams/Ridge Road, 7:01; Valley Rd. 7:05; to MBC, 7:14.

Second trip Bus #17, Lower part of Chesterville – Sandy Wood - Driver. First pick up Adams Rd 7:50; Adams Rd/Ridge Road - Gordon Hill Rd 7:58-8:08, Norcross Hill 8:11; West Road 8:12; Sanborn Hill, 8:24; Tower Road, 8:31; to Cape Cod Hill School, 8:42.

First trip Bus #18, West Mills, Industry-Alisha Durrell-Driver. First pick up Shaw Hill/Chick Rd. 6:22; Rand Road, 6:27 – 6:36; Route 148, 6:36 – 6:40; Federal Row, 6:42; Moe Cove 6:46; Times Square 6;54; Industry Rd.- Skunk Hollow Rd 6:56-7:08; to Middle School 7:10.

Second trip Bus #18, West Mills, Industry-Alisha Durrell-Driver. First pick up Shaw Hill/Chick Road, 7:45; Rand Road, 7:50; Federal Row/Moe Cove Rd, 8:10; West Mills Road - Industry Road 8:18 - 8:30; Perham Street to Fairview Ave, 8:31; to school, 8:35.

First trip Bus #21, Route 133, North Chesterville – Alice Mullen - Driver. First pick up Wilton Rd. 6:55; Route 133 to Jay town line, 6:56-6:58; McCrillis Corner/ Route 156 7:00; Route 156 to North Chesterville, 7:00-7:06; Lucy Knowles Rd.7:07; Whittier Road, 7:11-7:17, to schools.

Second trip Bus #21, Route 133, North Chesterville – Alice Mullen - Driver. First pick up Wilton Rd. 7:48; Pro Nails 7:50; Red Schoolhouse Road, 7:52; Route 133, 7:59; Hammond Rd. 8:00; McCrillis Corner 8:06; Wilton Road 8:17; Knowlton Corner Road, 8:21-8:29; Wilton Road 8:30; to schools.

First trip Bus #22, New Sharon, Weeks Mills Rd, Farmington Falls – Jim Farley - Driver. First pick up Weeks Mills Road, 6:22; Fire Station, 6:28; Starks Road, 6:29 ; Beans Corner Rd. 6:50; Route 2 just past Weeks Mills Road to Farmington Falls, 7:03 - 7:10; to schools.

Second trip Bus #22, New Sharon, Weeks Mills Rd,Farmington Falls – Jim Farley - Driver. Weeks Mills Road to Route 2, 7:42 – 7:54; Farmington Falls Rd., 7:55-8:08; Starks Road, 8:09; New Sharon Rd., Krebs Coner & Sandy River Rd. turnaround, 8:23; Beans Corner Rd., 8:29; Glenn Harris Rd., 8:33; to Cape Cod Hill School 8:47.

First trip Bus #23, Temple – Valerie Floyd - Driver. First pick up Day Mountain Road, 6:45 – 6:50; Intervale Road, 6:50 – 6:55; Mitchell Brook Road, 6:57; Iisalo Rd.,6:59; Orchard Hill Road, 7:01; Corner Orchard Hill Road and Varnum Pond Road, 7:02; Varnum Pond Road, 7:03 –7:08; to schools.

Second trip Bus #23, Temple – Valerie Floyd - Driver. First pick up Intervale Road, 8:00; Day Mt. Road 8:05; Intervale Rd. 8:08; Iisalo Rd., 8:16; Varnum Pond Road, 8:20; Marvel St. West Farmington, 8:29; to schools.

First trip Bus #24, Wilton, East Dixfield – Nicole Ibarguen - Driver. First pick up on Pond Road, 6:26; across Pond Road to Route 2, 6:28; turn right onto Route 2 toward East Dixfield to More Acres Road, 6:33; Post Office 6:35: Route 2 West, 6:37-6:43 toward Intersection Lake Road, 6:43;Walker Hill Rd.,6:45-6:53; Bass Park, 6:56; Academy Hill school at 7:00, to schools.

Second trip Bus #24, Wilton, East Dixfield – Nicole Ibarguen - Driver. First pick up Magrath Rd. 7:53; Pond Road, 8:00 - 8:03; Moore Acres Road, 8:08 - 8:10; Route 2 to Lake Road, 8:14 - 8:20; Bass Park 8:25; to Wilton Schools.

First trip Bus #25, Temple, West Farmington – Paul Conant - Driver. First pick up Voter Hill Road 6:40; Voter to Morrison Hill, 6:46; to Morrison Hill, 6:49; Morrison & Voter intersection, 6:49; intersection Marvel Street, 6:51; Clover Mill Road, 6:52; Porter Hill 6:57 ; Town Farm Road to Madore’s Market, 7:01 – 7:07; Brickyard Road, 7:08; Whittier Rd. 7:09 to school.

Second trip Bus #25, Temple, West Farmington – Paul Conant - Driver. First pick up Intersection of Shawnee / Mohawk/ Voter Hill, 8:02; Morrison Hill 8:05-8:09; Bottom of Voter Hill, 8:10; Clover Mill Road 8:13; Porter Hill, 8:15; Owen Mann Rd.8:18; Town Farm Road to Madore’s Market, 8:23 – 8:30; to schools.

First trip Bus #26, Farmington, Weeks Mills Road, Bailey Hill, High Street Area – - Driver. First pick up Weeks Mills Road to Bailey Hill 6:43-6:49; Bailey Hill to Granite Height 6:49 – 6:57; Maple Ave to Farmington Falls Road 6:57-7:02;Davis Rd. 7:03, High Street, Sherwood Apts.7:05 ;High St. & Sawtelle Ln. 7:07; to Middle School; take transfer students to High School.

Second trip Bus #26, Farmington, Weeks Mills Road, Bailey Hill, High Street Area – - Driver. First pick up Weeks Mills Road to Bailey Hill, 8:04 – 8:10; Bailey Hill-Upper Maple Avenue-High Street, 8:11-8:20; Cross High Street to Lower Maple Ave to Prescott Street to Farmington Falls Road, Arkay Pizza, 8:22; Farmington Falls Road to High Street, 8:22 – 8:25; High Street,Sherwood Apts. 8:25;High St.& Sawtelle Ln. 8:28; to Schools.

First trip Bus #27, Outskirts of New Sharon - Bonnie Oliver - Driver. First pick up Mile Hill Rd. 6:09; Five Corners/York Hill 6:12; Mile Hill/Roxy Rd. turnaround 6:17; Swan Rd. 6:22; Mercer Rd.6:25; Lane Rd 6:30; Douin’s Market 6:32; Kimball Pond/Post Office Rd, 6:34; Cape Cod Hill Rd/Smith Rd, 6:35 Dyer Brown Rd, 6:37; George Thomas Rd. 6:45; Cape Cod Hill Rd./Whittier Rd. 6:53; Transfer to Bus #6 at Cahoon Road (Crowell Pond) 6:57.

Second trip Bus #27, Industry Road, Mercer Road, Mile Hill, Kimball Pond, George Thomas Rd - Bonnie Oliver - Driver. Industry Rd/New Sharon Rd.7:43 – 7:54 ; Mile Hill 7:54-8:06; Swan Rd. 8:17 - 8:11 Lane Rd, 8:23; Main St.Fire Station 8:26; Post Office Rd. 8:29 Kimball Pond Rd. 8:30; Cape Cod Hill Rd., 8:31 - 8:34; George Thomas Rd. 8:36-8:39; CCHS 8:45.

First trip Bus #31, - Paul Cushman - Driver. First pick up Prospect/Allen St. 6:47; Fernwald Apts. 6:51; Family Freeze 6:53; Academy Hill 6:55; Middle School Students at East Wilton ( Bishop Park) 7:04; then to Middle School.

Second trip Bus #31, Wilton, Rt. 2 area – Paul Cushman - Driver. First pick up Cemetery/Munson Road, 7:43;

Rt. 2 towards Bill Jerry’s,07:54; Walker Hill 8:06-8:8:13; Jay Rd 8:15 Rt. 2. to Main Street Wilton, 8:14; Prospect Street 8:19-8:22; Fernwold Apts. 8:24; Family Freeze 8:27; High Street 8:28-8:30; to Schools.

First trip Bus #32, New Vineyard, Route 27 – Bruce Boyker - Driver. First pick up Barker Road 6:42; End of Herrick Mountain Road. 6:38; Lake St.6:45- 6:52; Monument 6:52; Cowen Hill Road 7:04; End of Route 27, 7:08; Adam’s Circle – Fairbanks, 7:11; to schools.

Second trip Bus #32, New Vineyard, Route 27 – Bruce Boyker - Driver. First pick up Barker Road. 7:41; Barker-Stanley 7:43; Lake St.7:54-8:01; Monument 8:01; New Vineyard Rd- End of 27 8:01- 8:20; Adams Circle/Fairbanks Rd., 8:21; Partridge Road, 8:23; Foothills Heights Apts. 8:26; Box Shop Hill 8:27; Law office, 8:28; to schools

First trip Bus #33, Industry, Mosher/Titcomb Hill – David Alexander - Driver – First pick up Industry Rd & Jersey Ave. 6:41; Industry Rd, New Sharon to Industry Rd, 6:41 - 6:49; Industry Road, 6:50 - 6:57; Clearwater Marina 6:58; Industry Town Office 7:00; Christian Drive & Industry Rd, 7:01; Federal Rd, 7:06; Mosher Hill Rd. 7:07 - 7:10; Titcomb Hill 7:11 - 7:17; Blueberry Hill Apt./North Street 7:18, to MBMS 7:20.

Second trip Bus #33, Industry/Mosher/Titcomb Hill, Farmington – David Alexander - Driver- First pick up Clearwater Marina, 8:05; Christian Drive/Sewall Rd.,8:10; Mosher Hill to Titcomb Hill Road, 8:16-8:30; Blueberry Hill Apts. 8:32; to schools.

First trip Bus #34, upper part of Chesterville - Bruce Rollins - Driver. First pick up Lucy Knowles Rd 6:34 Pope Rd, 6:35; Dutch Gap Rd. 6:39; Zion's Hill 6:45; Borough Rd. 6:45; Smith Rd. 6:53; Zion’s Hill, 7:03; Knowlton Corner Rd. 7:07 - 7:13; Seamon Rd. 7:14; to school.

Second trip Bus #34, upper part of Chesterville - Bruce Rollins - Driver. First pick up Lucy Knowles Rd. 7:42; Zion’s Hill 7:47; Dutch Gap Rd. 7:59;Valley Rd.8:07-8:09; Pope Rd. 8:11; Whittier Rd. 8:18 - 8:30; to school.

First Trip Bus #35, Rt. 43 Temple Road, Cummins Hill, Porter Hill, Route 4, Fairbanks, South Strong Road, –Bobbi Jo Vining – Driver. First pick up Temple Rd., 6:40; Cummings Hill, 6:45; Clover Mill Road, 6:47; Fairbanks Rd 6:53; Sandy River Terrace 6:59; Barlen Street, 7:01; South Strong Road 7:02-7:11; to Route 4/Fairbanks Road 7:11; to school

Second trip Bus #35, Rt. 43 Temple Road, Cummins Hill, Porter Hill, Route 4, Fairbanks, South Strong Road, -Bobbi Jo Vining – Driver. First pick up Temple Rd 7:45; Cummings Hill, 7:50; Clover Mill Road 7:52; Fairbanks Rd., 7:58; Sandy River Terrace 8:09; Barlen Street, 8:10; South Strong Road, 8:11-8:23; Fairbanks-Shady Grove Ln 8:25; to school.

First trip Bus #39, East Wilton, Temple Road area- - Driver. First pick up Wilton Rd. 6:38; Red Schoolhouse Road, 6:40; Orchard Drive to Old Route 2, 6:43 - 6:53; Academy Hill Transfers 6:55; Old Route 2 to East Wilton, 7:00 – 7:05; pick up 9 – 12 graders at East Wilton Grange Hall, 7:05; Mt.Blue Motel 7:11; to MBHS 7:15.

Second trip Bus #39, East Wilton, Temple Road, Old Route 2, Dryden area – Driver. First pick up Lyle Hall Road 7:57; Temple Road/Voter to Pleasant Street, 8:00 – 8:07; Orchard Drive to Old Route 2, 8:07 – 8:19; Steve’s Market 8:22; Bennett St. 8:25; Depot Street 8:29 to schools.

First trip Bus #40, Chesterville Hill, Farmington Falls, Route 2 – Susie Balsamo-Monk - Driver. First pick up Chesterville Hill Rd., 6:21; Chesterville Hill/Stinchfield Hill Road to Route 41, 6:26 – 6:33; George Thomas & Vienna Rd. 6:36; Croswell Road/Post Office,6:38; Mason Road, 6:39; Route 2 to Davis Road, 6:40 – 6:47;

Ron’s Market, 7:55; to schools.

Second trip Bus #40, Farmington Falls, Route 2 – Susie Balsamo-Monk - Driver. First pick up Shiretown Tire, 8:10; Stanwood Park Circle 8:12 Farmington Falls Rd. 8:13; Croswell Road/Philbrick, 8:19; Falls Fire Station,8:20; Mason Rd/Blackberry Lane, 8:22; Farmington Falls Rd - 8:24; Davis Rd., 8:30;; Franklin Ave./Ron’s Market, 8:33; to schools.

First trip Bus #42, Wilton, Dryden, Munson Road – Tony Newhall - Driver. First pick up Magrath Rd.,6:48; Academy Hill, High School Students, 6:54; Route 156 - Depot Street, Laundromat 6:56; Steve’s Market, 6:57; Bennett Street/Depot, 6:59; Munson Road, 7:03; Knowlton Corner Road 7:11, Webster Rd - Seamon Road, 7:12 - 7:22; to Mt. Blue.

Second trip Bus #42, Chesterville, Wilton, Munson Road – Tony Newhall - Driver. First pick up Borough Road, 7:40; Sand Pond Road, 7:42; Smith Road 7:50, Borough Road/Top of Soule’s Hill 8:00 – 8:04; Bean’s Corner – McCrillis Corner/Bowling Alley Road, 8:07 – 8:11; cross road to Old Route 2, Main Street 8:13; East Wilton Grange, 8:17; Blue Spruce Road 8:19; Stoney Brook Trailer Park – Park Street, 8:24-8:30 to school.

