Local educator recognized with national award

FARMINGTON - Hundreds of educators at Regional School Unit 9 recognized the achievements of their peers at Monday's orientation, including a local teacher that received a national award for his dedication to students, the district and his profession.

Dan Ryder, a Jay resident and teacher at the Mt. Blue Campus, received the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence from the NEA Foundation, a national organization and charity that supports educators and students. Each year, the NEA Foundation nominates a single teacher from each of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia to receive the award, which is issued as part of a partnership with Horace Mann. Of those 51 nominees, five receive the award and are recognized at a gala in Washington D.C. in February.

Ryder, a graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington and a teacher with 20 years of experience at Mt. Blue, is a language arts teacher at the high school. He also runs the Success & Innovation Center with Becky Dennison at the high school, offering a students and staff additional educational, social, and post-secondary education support.

Jake Kenyon, a representative of Horace Mann, presented Ryder with a crystal owl. Recipients also receive $10,000, with the ultimate finalists receiving $25,000.

Ryder was greeted with a standing ovation from the several hundred staff members attending the orientation. In return, he said that receiving the award was the product of the entire district.

"This award does not happen without the people out here," Ryder said.

Maine Education Association President Grace Leavitt said that she was proud that Ryder had received the award.

"His passion, his energy, his enthusiasm, it knows no bounds," Leavitt said.

Three local awards were also announced for staff members. Erika Burns received the Outstanding Novice Educator award, while the Outstanding Educator award went to Vicki Foster. Cindy Dixon received the Outstanding District Employee award.