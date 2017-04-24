Local game warden recognized as Maine’s Warden of the Year

FARMINGTON - A game warden from the greater Farmington district was recently recognized as warden of the year for his outstanding efforts in law enforcement.

Warden Kris MacCabe spent years in his college days building up his resume with outdoor experience before applying for a position on the state's game warden force in 2007. After studying Wildlife Ecology at the University of Maine at Orono, MacCabe went on to work for the Department of Marine Resources and the USDA Wildlife Services, eventually getting a volunteer position with the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. He spent the next three winter months in the middle of the Aroostook County wilderness, traveling the isolated area by snowmobile to track Canadian lynx.

"I knew I wanted to be a game warden but it's really difficult to get hired. There's a lot of competition and a lot of really good applicants," MacCabe said. "It was a brutal winter up there. But it helped me with the application process when the time came."

Not long after landing the warden job, MacCabe was on site assisting a baby moose in Industry, when Animal Planet happen to stop by for a demo taping. They liked him so much they offered him a spot on the upcoming show.

"The baby moose definitely helped. It wasn't all me," he said.

His North Woods Law fame hasn't gone to his head though. MacCabe still focuses a lot of his efforts on reaching out to his local community and being accessible to the public.

"I rely on the community to help out on my cases. If people can trust me to talk about stuff that's going on then I've accomplished my goal," he said.

This is just one of the reasons MacCabe was nominated as Warden of the Year.

"Since the beginning of his career, Warden MacCabe has consistently displayed exceptional performance in all facets of his job, including the pursuit of intentional fish and game violators, time management, public relations, community involvement, and completion of K-9 team duties," stated his award write up.