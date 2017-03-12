Local geologist contributes to discovery of oldest evidence of life on earth

FARMINGTON - A local geologist recently contributed to the discovery of what could be the oldest evidence of life on earth, 300 million years older than the previous record.

John Slack, who has retired from a full time career in geology but continues to contribute work to the United States Geological Survey, was approached by one of the lead scientists for the project, Matthew Dodd.

Dodd is a PhD student at the University College London. He began studying rocks from the Nuvvuagittuq Belt in Quebec, Canada and contacted Slack when he realized his expertise with a specific mineral, jasper.

“I still remember the email from two years ago. They were astonished at what they had seen, and saw my expertise with jasper as crucial to the study,” Slack said.

Slack had worked for 40 years for the USGS. He has a PhD in Geology from Stanford University and spent time as a visiting researcher at Yale University, but almost more importantly to the study, Slack spent 30 years studying jasper at various sites, including the bottom of the ocean.

“My role was to provide key samples of jasper rock from my studies in Norway, which are 3 billion years younger than the rocks found in Quebec. My understanding and knowledge of the rocks was applied to the rocks from Quebec. It was the framework for interpreting the findings,” Slack said.

The study was published in “Nature,” a scientific journal, and has quickly gained international recognition.

“The most exciting thing about this discovery is that we know that life managed to get a grip and start on Earth at such an early time in Earth’s evolution, which gives us exciting questions as to whether we are alone in the solar system or in the universe,” Dodd said in a video published on The Guardian.

For a preview of the article in “Nature” click here.

To watch the short video on The Guardian click here.