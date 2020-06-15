Local high schools celebrate graduating seniors

High school seniors across the county celebrated unique graduations this weekend as restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic made their impact. By way of radio, Facebook and car parades, district staff members strived to honor the hard work of their students and make the best of the situation at hand.

96 Spruce Mountain students gathered on Griffin Field, spacing out on the bleachers and individually gathering their diplomas from principal TJ Plourde. A parade through town followed, complete with local firefighters and police officers.

"We persevered to have the experience of walking on stage to earn our diplomas. We persevered through the struggles of high school to earn our graduation and we will continue persevering long after these moments," Valedictorian Abigail Thurston said. "I have faith in our strength as a class and in us all as individuals. The beautiful thing about time is that it's always moving forward. We may feel stuck right now, but the passage of time will excelerate us forward to new experiences, new opportunities and eventually into a better place."

The field of vehicles erupted in honking in lieu of applause.

On Mt. Blue Campus, 164 diplomas were given out by principal Monique Poulin. The ceremony was held in the school's parking lot and was broadcasted through the radio for those sitting in vehicles to tune into. Vehicles were decorated to honor their graduating senior and were scheduled to drive by honking and waving as their student turned their tassel.

14 seniors graduated in Rangeley on Saturday with a private ceremony that included a parade through downtown. Community members were invited to celebrate with flags and pompoms on their front lawns as the parade drove by.

Mt. Abram High School graduated their 52 students in groups of four. Students walked to a podium individually and stood for a picture afterwards. Students were given "Fear the Mountain" face masks to wear during the ceremony. The graduating seniors were as follows: Makenzi Barker, Destiny Crandall, Marya Hinkley, Taitianna Quinonez, Kaleb Clark, Baylie McLaughlin, Jake McLaughlin, Emma Root, Evan Allen, Mila Long-Frost, Denny Marble, Jed Zelie, Zoe Daggett, Lydia Dicentes, River Horn, Yvonne Provencher, Emily Pinkham, Jackie Plog, Jasmine Tripp, Lori Woodcock, Jonathan Jordan, Nick Poulin, Ethan Powell, Evan Reed, Jobie Bachelder, Isaac Emery, Tyson Hill, Jacob O’Donal, Fiona Hathaway, Braydee Hinkley, Celeste Reid, Izzy Roderick, Tyler Jensen, Jackson Masterson, Michael Moore, Noah Rush, Jacob Butterfield, Bryce Fitzpatrick, Nathan Luce, Chandler Rollins, Shianne Bryant, India Coolong, Gwen Webster, Cali Williams, Shyan Frye, Jonathan Luce, Hope Silver, Gage Smith, Ashley Beliveau, Allison Pinkham, Alexis Robbins and Hailey Walker.