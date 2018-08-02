Local hiking enthusiast, author takes a look closer to home

FARMINGTON - The author of a series of outdoor-minded guidebooks has published his fifth book this summer, featuring trails and trail systems in the Farmington and Wilton area.

Doug Dunlap, a Farmington resident and registered Maine Guide, began releasing the books six years ago, under Foot & Paddle Publishing. Each focuses on a different collection of outdoor explorations, from daytime hikes to kayak outings to cross-country ski trips. Each trail highlighted in the book gets a map, a comprehensive description and tips about trail markings, local wildlife and nearby amenities.

"I've wanted to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors," Dunlap said, citing benefits of exercise and the relative inexpensiveness of many of the hobbies associated with outdoor Maine. Dunlap originally began publishing the series after fans of his column in The Franklin Journal encouraged him to write a book.

With 'Farmington - Wilton Walking Trails: In the Foothills of the Western Mountains of Maine,' Dunlap focuses the lens closer to home. The 20 trails included in the book include old favorites like ones in Bonney, Flint and Village Woods in Farmington, as well as newer systems at Stone Soup Gardens on the Farmington Falls Road and the Foothills Conservancy network at the upper end of Wilson Lake. New or old, many local trails have seen significant improvement over the past two to three years, Dunlap said.

"There's been a tremendous amount of trail development around Franklin County," Dunlap said. "And the improvements in the Farmington and Wilton are extensive, certainly enough to deserve a book."

As is typical, Dunlap has personally hiked every trail that appears in his guidebook. Some highlights include the Powder House Trails - five parcels of land off Anson Street - a system that Dunlap said has doubled in size the last couple years. The Stone Soup Gardens off Farmington Falls have a half-mile and a mile loop, with picnic tables, a port-o-potty and snowshoes available in the winter. The Foothills Conservancy has spearheaded the creation of trail systems around Wilson Lake, with a nice, level trail taking the hiker through lake, woods and stream ecosystems.

"These are good places for a walk," Dunlap said, contrasting them with a multi-day excursion or higher altitude climb.

The trails are local and convenient, Dunlap said, offering the flexibility of a lunchtime walk or a morning hike. The Whistle Stop Trail that runs from Farmington to Livermore Falls offers anything between a half-hour constitutional to hours of hiking. That trail provides access to places like Titcomb Mountain, which has a Single Track Trail that loops to the top of the slope, offering views of the Sandy River valley and Mt. Abram. At the top of the hill, hikers can choose to follow the trail back down or, in the summer time, take a shortcut down the hill on one of the alpine trails.

"You don't have to be a hiker up on the highest elevations to enjoy the outdoors," Dunlap said.

Future book ideas include a guide on the fourteen peaks in Maine that are higher than 4,000 feet - Dunlap has hiked them all. He is also considering a different sort of book, focusing on his national travels from Alaska to the Everglades. That would be less a guide and more of a celebration of the country's natural beauty.

Sometimes however, Dunlap said with a laugh, after he finishes a book he'd rather go for a walk.

'Farmington - Wilton Walking Trails' is available at DDG Booksellers in downtown Farmington and a number of other outdoor-related businesses and outlets. Dunlap can be contacted at footandpaddle@gmail.com for a complete list.