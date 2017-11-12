Local homeschoolers enjoy a day learning masonry at the Maine School of Masonry

AVON - During October the Maine School of Masonry hosted a daylong event where local home schooled students learned the basics of masonry.

MSM made way for the home-schooled students to have their own stations in the workshop. There the students worked on individual projects under the careful watch of instructors and senior masonry students.

“It’s always great to see the enthusiasm kids have for masonry,” said Stephen D. Mitchell, the director of the school. “It’s great how they absorb the lessons. There’s nothing like a little hands on learning to spark their interest.”

MSM has an ongoing open invitation to schools throughout the state to visit the campus to learn more about masonry. While at MSM visiting students will be given a demonstration in masonry and offered a chance to do their own hands-on project.

Mitchell opened MSM in 2005. Since then, he has taught students the fundamentals of laying brick and stone work empowering every one who graduates with the skills to start their own masonry business, or to obtain a professional job in the business, after nine months of instruction. The school's new program in Historic Renovation and Preservation is the only course of its kind in the country giving students hands on learning experiences at National Historic Landmark locations, such as the Kennebec Arsenal and Fort Knox. The techniques students learn on site enable them to help preserve this country's heritage for future generations.

Visit: www.masonryschool.org for more information.