Local initiative heads to Washington, shines light on youth homelessness

FARMINGTON - After initiating a local effort to address the issue of homeless youth in the area, a representative of Franklin County Safe Places for Youth in Need flew to Washington D.C. to bring the discussion to members of Congress.

Topher Balderas, Outreach Program Director at New Beginnings and a member of SPYN, said the invitation was extended to the group after they completed a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and A Way Home America 100-day Challenge in Franklin County. The goal of the challenge was to provide an accessible system of local resources, including safe housing placements, for homeless youth in the area.

"It takes the entire community to take care of an issue within that community," Balderas said.

The 100 days came to an end several weeks ago, however, the coalition has continued to meet to focus on the need. Balderas, along with New Beginnings Director Chris Bicknell and Outreach Worker Cindy Harnden, also represented SPYN at a national conference in Miss. wit other communities who participated in the challenge.

"People were really interested in what we've been doing, particularly in the community involvement piece," he said.

A handful or local organizations are represented within the coalition, including Advocates for Children, Department of Health and Human Services, New Beginnings and others. The group organized a community forum several months ago that focused on breaking down judgements of homeless youth and sharing information on the purpose of SPYN. More than 50 community members, business owners and social service agencies participated in the discussion and the evening included a panel of youth who have experienced homelessness. The next step will be a resource fair for those in need, as well as providers, to network and help support the creation of a shared intake system for homeless youth.

While on Capitol Hill, Balderas sat on a panel of five in a Senate briefing co-hosted by U.S. Senator Susan Collins, U.S. Senator Jack Reed, U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. A Way Home America organized the briefing with the hopes of shining a light on the need for involvement at a higher level. The national initiative set forth by A Way Home America aims to build a movement to prevent and end homelessness among young people. The initiative brings together homeless youth providers like New Beginnings, advocates, researchers, government agencies, philanthropists and young people uniting behind a common goal: "In 2020, prevent and end homelessness among all youth and young adults. Ensure that homelessness among youth and young adults is rare, and if it occurs, experiences of homelessness are brief and one-time."

"We're hoping that the briefing will help bring more services to Maine for homeless youth, that would be accessible across the state," Balderas said.

Balderas shared with the senators what SPYN has been focusing on, including a snapshot of what it is like addressing such large issues in a rural area. He said the panel included philanthropists, a funding allocation specialist from D.C. and others who represented 100-day Challenge groups across the country.

"The discussion gave senators some insight to our systems, how we've handled outreach, and why it's so important to focus youth specifically," he said. "We were trying to get across to them that investing in the community is more important than investing in any one agency or program."

