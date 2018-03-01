Local law enforcement sounding alarm on DOC proposal

FARMINGTON - Franklin County would be negatively impacted by the latest proposal to modify the county jail system, its sheriff said Thursday, with longer transportation distances making life more difficult for law enforcement, attorneys, prisoners and their families.

Appearing before the Farmington Rotary Club Thursday morning, Sheriff Scott Nichols compared a recent proposal outlined in a Department of Corrections report to the roughly five-year period that the Franklin County Detention Center was a 72-hour holding facility, rather than a full-time jail with 39 beds. At that time, Nichols organized a rally, requested public meetings with the Board of Corrections and - along with other county officials - generally advocated that FCDC be reopened as a full-time facility.

"It was the efforts of the people here that pushed the Board of Corrections to reopen the jail," Nichols said.

It was one of the final actions of the now-defunct BOC board in January 2015, ending the practice of utilizing Franklin County tax assessments to support the statewide system. The county tax assessment associated with the jail's $1.63 million budget was frozen in 2009; approximately $1 million was then used to fund the 72-hour holding facility with the other $630,000 used to support the BOC system.

Since reopening, FCDC has seen 3 or 4 percent annual increases in its associated tax cap, up to $1.7 million. Over the past decade, the budget for the jail has risen to roughly $2 million, leaving an approximately $300,000 gap between what the county is allowed to cover with tax assessments and the actual expenses of the jail, which includes 23 full-time employees. Most of that funding gap is covered with state money out of the Community Corrections Fund - some $185,000 to support program costs. The remainder, a little more than $100,000, is funded through the county jail's reserve account.

Other counties, however, are looking at significantly bigger funding gaps, Nichols said, to a point where the state pays some $15 million to cover the difference, That issue has prompted the DOC revisiting the concept of jail service consolidation.

The system proposed in a DOC report sent to the legislature would reorganize the county jail system into three regional centers, overseen by a new commission, and project to initially save the state $10 million annually. The report's accompanying documentation suggested that five jails would be closed completely, including Franklin County's facility, as well as those in Androscoggin, Oxford, Piscataquis and Washington.

Nichols equated the new proposal as the effective successor of the old BOC - Franklin County residents would once again be raising local taxes to pay into the jail system, without the benefit of having a local jail. Additionally, he said, there would be significant costs for local departments, as law enforcement would need to drive prisoners to Somerset County Jail in Madison, wait for them to be processed, then drive back. That would equate into multiple hours of overtime, Nichols said, further compounded by the fact that some departments have union contracts that require a minimum number of hours per overtime shift.

Additionally, Nichols said, local departments would need to transport prisoners to and from court. Defendants charged with felonies routinely can appear before a judge multiple times prior to their case being adjudicated.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office would see an approximate increase of $62,000 annually, Nichols said, basing that off the 253 arrests the FCSO made last year. Farmington would see an even bigger increase, $67,000, due to its 266 arrests. Jay would be looking at a 6 percent increase in its budget, Nichols said, with 132 arrests, while Wilton's increase would be in the $20,000 range with 92 arrests. In total, 10 agencies, local and state, make use of FCDC.

Closing the jail would also result in attorneys traveling greater distances to speak to clients, potentially limiting their right to counsel, Nichols said. Under the old BOC system, prisoners would sometimes be transferred multiple times to find open beds: Nichols recalled being sometimes unable to tell an inmate's family where he or she was. It also limited the programming a prisoner could receive, as organizations such as Adult Education seek to link in- and out-of-prison programs.

"When I first heard this, it made me shudder," Nichols said.

Nichols said that he believed the reorganization was less likely to proceed after a recent meeting with the Legislature's Appropriations committee, at which point a number of police chiefs and sheriffs spoke against the plan. Instead of shifting control of the jail, Nichols said, he'd prefer to see the tax cap removed or at least raised, in order to cover the approximate $100,000 funding gap in Franklin County.