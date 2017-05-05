Local Lions honored for 50 years of service

MANCHESTER - A local member of the Jay–Livermore Falls Lions Club was honored at a meeting in Manchester recently, celebrating 50 years of service to his community.

Past Vice District Governor Al Godfrey was recognized alongside Manchester Lions Club past District Governor Don Taylor at a meeting in Manchester. Godfrey and Taylor were inducted into the Lions on the same night, Jan. 12, 1967, at the Winthrop club.

This year, Lions International is celebrating a century of service, having been formed in 1917 by Chicago businessman Melvin Jones. These two Lion members themselves are celebrating a century of service.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization with 1.41 million members in 46,746 clubs located in 210 countries around the world. The Jay/Livermore Falls Club meets the first and third Tuesday evenings at the Chuck Wagon Restaurant on Depot Street in Livermore Falls with a social time at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The Club mailing address is P.O. Box 33, Livermore Falls, ME 04254. The club is always looking for new members that desire to serve their community. For more information please contact President Dr. Roger Kay at 897-4444 or any of the other 46 current members around town.