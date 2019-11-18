Local man recovering after heart transplant surgery

BOSTON, Mass. - A longtime banker and Chesterville resident is currently recovering from a successful heart transplant procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Tom Sawyer is a well-known member of the community, having spent 42 years as an employee of Franklin Savings Bank and participated in a number of different fundraising events. Those activities came to a halt on Aug. 11, after Sawyer suffered a heart attack at his residence.

According to Camillia Yeaton, a family friend, Sawyer has been hospitalized since that incident, his first heart attack. He was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital, then Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Then, on Aug. 16, Sawyer suffered a second heart attack. He was transferred to Mass General for heart surgery, at which point two mechanical pumps were placed in his chest. Sawyer began working to regain his strength and prepare for the possibility of a heart transplant.

Sawyer was placed on the heart transport list on Nov. 11. On Nov. 16, according to Yeaton, he went through the 9.5 hour-long surgery that concluded with Sawyer getting a new heart.

"Tom has made a miraculous recovery but he has a long road ahead," Yeaton said.

It's anticipated that Sawyer will remain at Mass General for a while, before going to a rehabilitation center. Following his release from that facility, Yeaton said, Sawyer and his wife, Roni, will remain in the Boston area for three to five months in an apartment.

"He has been there for many in need," Yeaton said, "and can't wait until he is back on his feet once again doing what he loves."

Cards and well wishes for Sawyer can be directed to Mass General Hospital at 55 Fruit Street, Ellison Way, 8th floor, Boston MA 02114.

An account has been established at Franklin Savings Bank for anyone seeking to make a donation to Tom Sawyer and his family. Checks can be dropped off at FSB locations or mailed to PO Box 825; Farmington ME 04938.