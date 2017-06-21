Local music advocate recognized for dedication to the arts

FARMINGTON - Special recognition was given last night to two of Franklin County's biggest advocates for music, Scott and Brenda Landry.

The North Church Concert Series has brought hours of music and culture to listeners, most with a Celtic theme. The series is organized by director Dan Maxham, though, as he pointed out last night, it would not be the success it is without the support of many people.

"This amazing couple supports anything that involves live music and living culture," Maxham said. "Scott is a giver."

Phill McIntyre, director of New England Celtic Arts, went on to recap Scott's life as a giver in Franklin County, noting his many years of donations through the Rotary Festival of Trees.

"He became Robin Hood," he said.

In conclusion, McIntyre highlighted Scott's hobby of racing pigeons, at which point the featured band of the night- The Jeremiahs from Dublin- performed a song about a famous racing pigeon from 1914 Ireland.

"They still have it in the museum. I think it's dead though," one of the band members joked.

McIntyre said as soon as he heard the song, he knew he wanted to use it as an avenue to acknowledge the Landry's many years of supporting the arts.

The Landrys were presented with a plaque of recognition, along with copies of The Jeremiahs' CDs.

"Thank you, too, for bringing some tremendous music to the best community in the state," Scott Landry said to McIntyre.