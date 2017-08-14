Local photographer’s shot wins Farmington ‘best scenic view’

FARMINGTON - A local photographer has won a state wide competition open to all municipalities for his photo of Beaver Bog on rt. 43 heading toward Industry.

Scott Landry has been practicing photography for years, capturing beauty all around Franklin County as well as local events. His photograph was submitted by the Farmington Town Office in the category of "scenic view" for the competition entitled "Give us your community's best shot."

The town will be presented with a certificate as well as a professionally framed copy of the photograph to hang in the town office. A framed copy of the photo will also hang in the Augusta Civic Center during the Maine Municipal Association on October 4 and 5. Landry and town manager Richard Davis will be recognized at the association's annual convention.

This is the second photography contest that Farmington has won, the last being in April of 2012 as part of a state wide calendar competition.