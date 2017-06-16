Local professor attends Washington D.C. climate change march, meets with Congressional delegation

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In late April, more than 200,000 people organized at the National Mall to promote science-based policies for environmental and climate change.

University of Maine at Farmington Professor of Biology Drew Barton was in attendance with seven Maine scientists, as well as others from marine and fishery industries, with the Union of Concerned Scientists. Barton discussed his increased time investments to public advocacy as a scientist, when our leadership “doesn’t quite recognize that C.C. is happening.”

Barton’s work on national and local forest and wilderness issues, as well as citizen involvement efforts, have put him in a position to see the effects of our destabilizing climate firsthand.

“I’ve seen the impacts on the coast of Maine, with fishermen, and shellfish [industries] and others," said Barton.

His previous research in the Southwest American forests illustrates the destructive nature of wildfires to local communities, jobs, and natural resources. He’s been engaged with individuals from the timber sector to offload vehicle services, and “worked with them to come up with solutions” to the challenges emerging with a changing climate.

Part of the network of volunteer scientists working in each state to assist legislators, Barton was invited to meet with the Maine congressional delegation on April 29 to discuss “the direction we’d like to see the congress and the budget go in.” Barton said that it was key for Maine's representatives to understand the impact of Trump's proposed budget, which he termed "Draconian" on the environment. The group organized in the D.C. Senate building to brainstorm talking points for Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Angus King, and Rep. Bruce Poliquin.

Their first meeting, Barton said, was with Senator Collins, who displayed concern about climate-conscious policy and opposition to the proposed Trump administration budget–-which has since been pushed to September for re-evaluation. "Collins understands the realities of climate change. We did ask her to push back, and they were open to that," said Barton. Second, they met with Angus King, who’s open support for climate initiatives provided an opportunity where everyone “learned a lot and were able to give him some really good information,” as Barton noted.

The group spent considerable time with Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s staff.

"Poliquin is not a strong proponent of climate legislation, and he wasn’t there to meet with us," Barton said, "but we met with an energy and environment staff person and had a good back and forth conversation." All in all, they were encouraging and open discussions "especially on the impacts on local communities that are really important for Maine jobs and the economy," Barton added.

Listeners were more likely to be open to information and opinions through respectful conversation, Barton noted.

Barton’s looks at climate legislation as insurance. "We know the climate is warming, we know it’s going to continue warming, and we don’t know what the impacts will be yet," he said, “but let’s take out some insurance to make sure we don’t find ourselves in a disastrous situation–-and let’s create some jobs along the way."

Describing the climate change march as "pretty awesome" and "huge, hot and inspiring, and hopeful" Barton said he was inspired by the age range and diverse backgrounds of the participants.

"People were having fun, and it was very peaceful, very organized,” he said. When asked about the perceived effectiveness of the march and our messages, Barton said “it sends a signal to policy makers and others that there are a lot of people who really care about this, and that can be powerful– [marching] was certainly powerful in the '60s."

All in all, Barton saw the efforts as inspiring. “199,998 other people like you” marching for a common cause. “There have been events we’ve tied to climate, like more heat intensifies certain [ecosystem] functions ... but we have to be careful not to over-explain things like single weather events." He used the analogy of Barry Bonds and his alleged steroid use in the MLB. "It wasn’t his 714th home run, but 73 home-runs in a single year just doesn’t fit. Those numbers way above normal are attributable to steroid use, but any one single home-run is barely attributable," Barton said.

Barton said that he will continue to work with legislators. "We’re scientists after all, and we’re in a unique position to provide some scientific evidence."