Local professor visits 48 states in 48 days

FARMINGTON - Peter Hardy, a University of Maine at Farmington professor, planned a somewhat ambitious family vacation this summer: visiting all 48 states in 48 days.

A professor of math, Hardy said that he plotted everything out in advance: mileage, average costs, a series of overnight stops that ranged from national park camp sites to the homes of family, as well as the route. Hardy was aiming for a simple closed curve, a shape that includes no intersections or dead ends, and plotted a route that traveled southward along the Atlantic states, then west through the Southeast toward California, then north into the Pacific Northwest and east back toward New England.

In June, Hardy and his wife, two children and mother-in-law, loaded their camping gear, new cooler and cell phone, a first for Hardy, into the family's Honda Odyssey. The car had 196,000 before the trip began.

"What could possibly go wrong?" Hardy asked at a presentation he gave in Lincoln Auditorium Thursday, prompting a laugh.

On Day 4, he said, showing a slide of a completely busted car window, he accidentally destroyed his rear window with a hammer. A repair shop was willing to temporarily fix the window with plastic, then replace it entirely at the family's next stop. On the way into North Carolina, Hardy had a chance to instruct his kids, Alex and Cassidy, about how to change a flat tire. In Texas, they had to stop to have four new brake pads installed - just before they intended to venture into the Rocky Mountains. All of those expenses were tracked by Hardy, who had calculated averages for everything: food, gas, supplies.

He also tracked mileage and time spent in each state. California represented the family's longest visit of 118.25 hours, as well as the largest number of miles. The least was Florida; Hardy said they went only a tenth of a mile across the Georgia border to check the state off the list before turning around.

In total, they traveled 13,180 miles, a 7 percent derivation off of the 12,330 miles estimated by Hardy. He put most of the discrepancy down to traveling after the family reached an overnight destination, including visits to New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Portland and St Louis, parks like Yellowstone and Mount Rushmore.

Hardy said his children particularly liked New Orleans and Las Vegas. "They liked the cities more than anything else I think," he said. "They're so different from Farmington."

In every state, Hardy's family collected some sort of keepsake and he wrote a poem. His slide show featured items such as a visit to the highest point in Delaware (450 feet, counting the jungle gym) and signs warning about not feeding alligators and to look out for rattlesnakes.

He wrote a song to commemorate the entire trip, a sort of counterpart to the well-known tune that began his presentation: "50 Nifty United States" by Ray Charles. When Hardy, who sang the song from memory, named each state he showed a slide of a "Welcome to ____" sign taken at each border. The only two states missing were Alaska and Hawaii. Each instead had a black screen with the words "Coming Soon."