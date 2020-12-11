Local schools awarded support for outdoor learning

FARMINGTON - The Maine Environmental Education Association distributed mini-grants to teachers all over the state as part of a grants program supporting outdoor learning. The grant program allowed teachers to apply for up to $1,500 to fund their outdoor learning projects, from projects like building picnic benches for classrooms, creating mud kitchens for young kids, outdoor learning curriculum development, and purchasing foul-weather gear.

Schools from all over the state submitted proposals to MEEA’s Mini-Grant for Outdoor Learning Program. The program started with only $30K to give away, but through some great network support, MEEA received an additional $70K to distribute to schools. Teachers at Strong Elementary School and WG Mallett School are recipients of this grant, receiving between $600-$1,500 to support their projects. Teachers this year are stretched incredibly thin due to the restrictions COVID-19 has placed on their classrooms. Fortunately enough, outdoor classrooms provide a break from masks and virtual classes, allowing students to get some fresh air and give their eyes a break from screens. To get students outside, teachers often need extra support to meet pandemic regulations and have successful classes. MEEA hopes that the funding from this program will be able to do exactly that by helping fill the gap between teachers’ plans for outdoor learning and the budget they have available

"At MEEA we are so excited to be able to support the incredible work teachers and schools are doing getting Maine youth outside learning. We are grateful for the generosity of many who helped fund this effort to get needed resources quickly to teachers to take down the barriers to get their students outside learning. Even in such a difficult year for teachers and families, we are seeing so many innovative projects all across the state that are getting youth outside in the fresh air, learning, moving, growing and connecting curriculum to the natural world around them. We know that outdoor learning is an effective response to Covid from a safety perspective and we are excited to see many of the teachers suggesting that they will be incorporating outdoor learning in their teaching well beyond the pandemic. We are very pleased to support outdoor learning in Maine public schools," MEEA’s executive director Olivia Griset said.

The funds from this grant were able to be distributed across the state, supporting schools in Androscoggin, Cumberland, Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo, and Washington counties. Individuals teaching at a variety of grade levels applied, achieving a spread of applications from high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools. The teachers that applied are doing incredible things for their students and filling these students’ needs wherever they can. As Maine moves into winter, teachers are recognizing that their students need winter clothing to continue spending time outside. This trend was evident in the applications, as over 30% of teachers sought to use this money to outfit students, knowing that their students might not be able to acquire suitable clothing to continue learning outside.

Erika Neal, a pre-K teacher at the WG Mallet School was “thrilled to receive this outdoor learning grant from the Maine Environmental Education Association. As many in our community know, we have been developing a more natural outside space for the children in pre-k and we look forward to using these funds to purchase materials to support our creative arts curriculum when outside. The arts can be healing and bring immense joy and we feel that it is our job as educators to help children navigate the stress and confusion during this very challenging time by offering new creative outlets."

Brenda Dwiggins, principal at Strong Elementary, elaborated on what this grant will allow them to do, which included building garden beds and outdoor classrooms, designing two mud kitchens, and so much more.

“Not only are our students developing an understanding of the environment and their impact upon their natural surroundings, but being able to work in our simple outdoor classroom gives the students a feeling of belonging to the natural world. I believe they are making authentic connections to the science content we are exploring. Our students are becoming more independent problem solvers; students that are more confident in believing there is a possibility that they can make a difference. They have activity reported invasive species and looking at the health/biodiversity of the brook and the land surrounding it,” Dwiggins said.

Supporting teachers and schools in the pursuit of outdoor learning is a critical piece of MEEA’s mission as the organization strives to enhance and amplify the efforts of individuals and organizations that are building environmental awareness, fostering appreciation and understanding of the environment, and taking action towards creating equitable and resilient communities. MEEA continues to seek impactful partnerships with local communities and organizations during this changing cultural and environmental climate, as the equity-centered environmental work that MEEA creates plays a key role in building an environmentally literate Maine; where all people can engage civically and understand the relationship between their wellbeing and that of their environment.