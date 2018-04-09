Local student recognized with prestigious award

CASTINE - Anthony Franchetti of Wilton, a student at Maine Maritime Academy, was recently recognized for his outstanding performance in the classroom and as a member of the regiment of midshipmen by earning the Portland Marine Society's scholarship.

Franchetti is majoring in Marine Transportation Operations at MMA, which is located in Castine.

The $2,000 scholarship was presented to Franchetti at the 2018 Regimental Awards Banquet held recently in Castine by Captain David A. Sulin, chairman, and Commodore Lawrence V. Wade, vice chairman of Portland Marine Society’s Scholarship Committee. The Portland Marine Society, the third oldest active marine society in the world, was established in 1796 for “the promotion of the knowledge of navigation and seamanship” and the “relief of decayed and disabled seamen, and the poor widows and orphans of deceased seamen” as stated in its original charter signed by the then governor of Massachusetts, Samuel Adams.

“The Society is very pleased and proud that we are able to carry on our traditions and original mission in the form of scholarships to deserving students pursuing courses of study in marine related fields," said the Portland Marine Society in a letter accompanying the award.