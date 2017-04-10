Local teacher proposes more tech, less paper at RSU 73

JAY - A teacher and local parent proposed reducing paper to save time and money at the RSU 73 school board meeting Thursday, presenting the board with a list of technological tools that could go toward replacing take home fliers and notices.

Dan Ryder, a teacher at the Mt. Blue Campus, Jay resident and parent to RSU 73 students, suggested the district adopt programs like Remind, Class Dojo and Flipgrid to improve communication between teachers, parents and students. Remind could enable secure text messages and emails, cutting back on paper notices sent home with students, while Class Dojo offered ways to convey performative data to parents. Flipgrid One allows for teachers to exchange voice or video lessons with students.

Ryder also pointed out that Google Suite included a number of education-related tools. Social media sites offered other opportunities to improve communication between students and staff at no cost to the district, he said. Utilizing technology to improve communication could save the district money, Ryder said, framing the savings in terms of paper and photocopy-related costs, as well as staff time spent cutting out, gathering and distributing paperwork. It would also benefit students, Ryder said, as college programs tended to use more technology to communicate with students.

Individual families uncomfortable with receiving an email or a text message in lieu of a flier could be provided an opportunity to opt out at the beginning of the year, he suggested.

Board Director Shari Ouellette of Jay expressed concern with increasing school profiles on social media platforms, citing concerns about cyber-bullying or other forms of abuse. Ryder pointed out that commentary on such sites could be moderated by the teacher.

"I don't suggest we be the wild, wild west," Ryder said. "We can make it a team effort."

Other staff members, however, said the district as a whole needed to change its approach in regards to technology.

"We need to fundamentally change how we use technology in this district," teacher Rob Taylor said. Several of the websites cited by Ryder, including YouTube and most of the social media sites, aren't accessible to staff at RSU 73. "We can't use some of these tools," Taylor said.

Another teacher noted that he needed to take computers to his home to update software; he couldn't do it in the school building.

Ryder called that issue "troubling," suggesting that while many teachers had knowledge of the tools he was discussing, the implementation was individual-by-individual, not strategic across the entire system. "We're not doing things as a district," he said.

Ryder offered his own experience and that of fellow teacher Jeff Bailey to the district in the form of free professional development relating to the various technological platforms.