Local teen awarded state wide recognition as health advocate

FARMINGTON - A student at Mt. Blue High School recently won a Girls Rock! Award through Hardy Girls Healthy Women. The non-profit is dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles and the well being of girls and women through various programs, camps and conferences. The Girls Rock! Award is given to six different girls throughout the state who "break stereotypes, challenge society and rock" according to the Hardy Girls Healthy Women website.

This years award in the Health Advocate category is eleventh-grader Grace McIntosh. McIntosh's nomination came from the countless hours she has dedicated to increasing opportunities for students throughout Franklin County to lead healthy lifestyles.

Not only does the 17-year-old volunteer to teach younger students how to cross country ski, she has also organized a discreet food pantry and coat drive on the Mt. Blue Campus.

"There are a lot of kids who get the free lunch program and I think it can sometimes make them feel embarrassed or vulnerable. I wanted to find a way to offer them help privately to avoid making them feel that way," McIntosh said.

To do that, McIntosh created an anonymous email system that students could utilize to access the food pantry or get warmer gear for the cold months. She then used the help of trusted teachers and staff on campus to deliver the items to the students during quiet times of day when their peers wouldn't notice. McIntosh even got a donation from Hannaford of reusable shopping bags to help with discreetness.

The food pantry has collected over 1,300 items over the past year, which McIntosh reports are running low now, showing how many students are using the resource.

An award banquet will be held for the winners and their families on April 7 at Camp Ketcha in Scarborough.