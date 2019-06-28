Local towns plan Independence Day events

Towns and cities across the country will celebrate Independence Day next week with parades, festivals and fireworks. Franklin County is no different, with events taking place in several towns.

RANGELEY

The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce will be holding its fifth annual July 3 in the Park event next Wednesday.

On July 3, the park will come alive with activities, food and entertainment for all ages, all provided by area nonprofit organizations. Festivities will start at 9 a.m., when the Chamber’s Silent Auction opens. The Doll Carriage Parade starts at 10 a.m. and the Duck Race on Haley Pond at 10:30 a.m. The Frost Memorial Art Show will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Rangeley’s Border Patrol agents will be on hand to meet and greet folks. The Rangeley Recreation Department will again be sponsoring the bouncy houses in the park. The second annual “Rangeley’s Great American Dog Parade” starts at 2 p.m. and prizes will be awarded. The band Say What! will perform at 6 p.m. and lead right up to the spectacular fireworks show over the lake at dusk.

Visitors will enjoy food, live entertainment, games, special activities for kids and more, all in the splendor of the picturesque lakeside park. There will also be a variety of items for sale and the Chamber's silent auction will be going on all day at the Chamber office at the entrance to the park.

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or info@rangeleymaine.com, visit www.rangeleymaine.com or follow on Facebook.

On Thursday, July 4, at 4 p.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd in Rangeley, Robert Ludwig will present the 12th annual Stars and Stripes Concert. These hour-long popular concerts feature performances of a varied program of classical and popular music on the church’s Allen organ and Mason and Hamlin grand piano, and always conclude with an inspiring patriotic sing-a-long honoring the various branches of the Armed Forces and the United States.

JAY

The annual Tri-Town Independence Day Fireworks will be held on July 3. The fireworks, which are set up on Spruce Mountain Ski Slope, can been heard and seen from one of several viewing areas, including various parking lots in Jay and Livermore Falls, the lawn in front of St. Rose Church, Chisholm Square and many homes and front lawns along Main Street. For more information, call (207) 897-6755

FARMINGTON

A fireworks show, sponsored by Narrow Gauge Cinema, Kyes Insurance and Franklin Savings Bank, will take place on July 3 at dusk over Prescott Field.

The Farmington Rotary is sponsoring the annual Fourth of July parade again this year. On July 4, beginning at 10 a.m., the parade will travel through downtown Farmington. This year's theme is "Connect the World."

Registration forms are available the day of the parade or by visiting the Rotary website www.farmingtonrotary.us/ or Facebook page. Participants will line up at 8 a.m. at the University of Maine Farmington’s North Dining Hall parking lot on High Street.

Meanwhile, strawberry shortcake will be served up on the Pierce House lawn. Volunteers from Old South will pick fresh berries from David and Verna Pike’s farm on the Whittier Road, wash and hull the strawberries and prepare them for the 300 biscuits baked in the church's kitchen and a generous mound of whipped cream. The shortcakes are sold from under a tent on the front lawn of the Pierce House.

Serving begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 12:30 p.m., or until the food is gone. The cost for a serving will remain the same as last year at $4 each. Proceeds from the sale of the strawberries will benefit Old South Church’s community service, outreach and youth programs. For more information call 207-778-0424.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

The annual celebration on July 4 in the Town Park will run all day, concluding with a fireworks show by Central Maine Pyrotechnics. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Samantha Wright Memorial Pool will be open. From 3 to 3:25 p.m., a Children’s Parade led by Grand Marshall Steve Corning will depart from the Tufulio’s Parking Lot. From 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. the world-class juggler and variety act of Steve Corning will be held. Later in the evening will be a Children's Sawdust Pile and fire truck rides with the Carrabassett Valley Fire Department staff. Music from 6:30 to 9 p.m. will be provided by DJ Kompost. The fireworks show will begin at dusk, roughly 9:15 p.m.



MOUNT VERNON

In Mount Vernon, a fireworks display over beautiful Lake Minnehonk will be held on Friday, July 5. The pyrotechnics will follow the 9th Annual “Classical Meets Pop” Concert at the Mount Vernon Community Center, starting roughly at 9 p.m. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. While seats inside are sold out, there’s free seating outside on the Town Beach. Concert is presented by 30 Mile River Watershed Association. The fireworks are organized by Mount Vernon Community Partnership Corporation. Any questions, contact Tom Ward at 293-1016 or tward02118@me.com.