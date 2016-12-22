Local veteran, Xena the dog make a powerful team

LIVERMORE FALLS - A local veteran has a new, four-footed ally in her adjustment to civilian life. Named after the fiercely female, evil-fighting star of the 90s television series, Xena dedicates her life to making veterans feel protected. One veteran in particular.

“She makes me feel secure,” U.S. Army Sgt. Helaina Lake said.

Lake met Xena in 2014, though it seems longer since the duo teamed up. The dog has changed Lake’s life.

The black German Shepherd cares for Lake with the dedication of man’s best friend and then some. Trained specifically to help manage Post Traumatic Stress, Xena offers Lake confidence and safety, two things that were compromised by Lake’s experiencing overseas. While serving in Afghanistan in 2011-2012, Lake was seriously injured by a bomb that killed three soldiers and wounded five. The incident has had lasting effects on the sergeant, both physically and emotionally.

“I don’t care for crowds, so if I give Xena the ‘back’ command she sits behind me to create a buffer,” Lake explained.

Lake originally got Xena with therapy in mind, but had trouble finding a training program that would allow her to bring her own dog. It wasn’t until she found the Paws for Peace program through Embrace A Vet that she was able to enroll in a training program with Xena.

“The program actually trains the veteran on how to train the dog,” Embrace a Vet Board President Deborah Farnham said.

The intensive, four-month program requires the veteran and dog to log 120 hours of practice together in public places such as Home Depot and Lowe's. The dogs learn special commands, such as the ‘back’ command that Xena performs for Lake, or how to wake their owner up from a nightmare.

“These dogs benefit the veterans in many ways. It’s common for those with PTSD to isolate themselves, but the dogs help them feel safe and comfortable with getting out of the house,” Farnham said.

The non-profit is based in the mid-coast area, but began extending services further north in the state when a need was seen.

“Helaina drove two-and-a-half hours each way to get to our class in Orono. She was very dedicated,” Farnham said.

When Lake returned home she was unable to live alone. She couldn’t drive a car or go grocery shopping. She spent nights awake in a hyper-vigilant state, double checking doors again and again to make sure they were locked. Situations like going out to eat at a busy restaurant were a struggle for Lake.

But Xena has changed all of that. Lake is once again able to be a mom, run her farm and has even enrolled in online courses. She can walk down a sidewalk without feeling anxious.

“My experience overseas was overall a good one. I wouldn’t go back and change it even if I could. But it definitely changed my life,” Lake said.

And so has Xena, the loyal princess therapy dog.