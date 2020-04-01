Local wastewater facilities remind residents what not to flush

WILTON - In the face of the current health crisis, municipalities across the state are concerned about their sewer systems which rely on proper use to function well.

The Department of Environmental Protection released a statement last week reminding citizens what to flush, and what to not flush, down their toilets. A well-functioning system plays a key role in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the release stated, and with potential staff shortages it is an important time to be abiding by the guidelines.

"We're very lucky to live in a rural area. We don't have the volume of cities like Augusta," Superintendent of the Wilton Water and Sewer Department Heinz Gossman said.

Gossman said Augusta is already having issues with clogged systems, due to people flushing things such as paper towels and "flushable" wipes that are not truly flushable, he said. Gossman has increased the number of system checks that happen weekly in Wilton in an attempt to be proactive about the issue.

The following is a list of items that are NOT flushable:

ALL baby and cleaning wipes

Paper towels

Tissues

Dental Floss

Tampons and sanitary products

Cotton balls and swabs

Cat litter

Prescription drugs

Over-the-counter medication

Cigarette butts

All of these items can lead to clogged sewer systems, the DEP statement said, which can result in backups and discharges of raw sewage in home basements. Anything other than toilet paper should be thrown into the trash.