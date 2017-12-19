Local woman intends to donate kidney to stranger

WILTON - In the United States, so far this year, approximately 15,000 people have donated organs for transplant. Next month, Beckie Bowering will be one of them.

The majority of those donors are deceased - people who agreed to allow their organs to be harvested after death. The remainder, some 5,500 donors, are living people that donated an organ, typically to a family member or other loved one. The number of non-directed donations - made with no specific recipient in mind - make up a fraction of that figure.

At the end of January, surgeons at Maine Medical Center in Portland will be removing one of Bowering's kidneys. She doesn't know where it will end up.

"I have two," Bowering said, explaining her decision. "I only need one."

Bowering, a Wilton resident, first had the idea while she was working at Franklin Savings Bank more than 15 years ago. One of her customers, someone receiving dialysis through a VA medical center, learned that they had made it to the top of the transplant list. Bowering said that she remembered how excited the customer was and thought about donating a kidney.

Years went by, as Bowering busied herself with her work and life. Then, last July, she saw a Channel 6 news story about organ transplants. "I just looked over at my husband and said 'I'm doing it,'" she said.

She contacted the Maine Transplant Program at the Maine Medical Center, which has performed more than 1,500 kidney transplants since 1971. She went through a battery of tests - she recalled doctors drawing blood nine times during an initial visit - including a CAT scan with injected dye to evaluate the health of her kidneys. There was also a psychiatric evaluation, to ensure that Bowering was making the decision with her free will.

Bowering, who has researched the process, doesn't anticipate significant lifestyle changes as a result of the surgery. She will not need to take medication in the long-term - something she says is a commonly-held belief about kidney donors - and expects to be back at work at Franklin Savings Bank within a few weeks. Any future medical issue relating to Bowering's remaining kidney would be covered by Medicare, while the insurance of the eventual recipient would pick up the cost of the operation. Additionally, Bowering said, if she eventually needs a kidney transplant herself, she would go to the top of the list.

She hopes to meet the donor, although that would obviously be up to them. She decided to make the transplant public in the hope of spurring others interested in helping to act.

More information about the Maine Transplant Program can be found here.