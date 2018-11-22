Locally-brewed beer supports local veteran program

FARMINGTON - This Black Friday, craft beer enthusiasts will have something to look forward to besides super sales with Tumbledown Brewing's release of the Bull Horse Black Double IPA.

Described by brewer Matt Swan as dark, smooth, hoppy and void of any bitterness, the small batch brew will be available for sale both in cans and on tap at Tumbledown's pour room on the Farmington Falls Road beginning this Friday, Nov. 23. Not only will the purchase of a Bull Horse leave shoppers feeling warm and tingly from alcohol content, but one third of all proceeds go directly to supporting the Travis Mills Foundation- a Belgrade-based rehabilitation facility for United States veterans.

The offering is part of a nation-wide initiative to raise funds for veteran focused programs- The Black Ale Project. Swan said he decided to participate after meeting and talking with its creator Dave Pappas at an event in Portland, knowing he wanted to release Bull Horse Black this fall. Pappas is a former active duty Marine and non-combat veteran of the Persian Gulf War.

The Black Ale Project has partnered with hundreds of breweries across the country to offer small batch, dark beer with a portion of the money raised going towards the brewery's local veteran programs. So far the project has raised $90,000 and still has 20 more brew release dates to go.

"It's just something I felt would be good to do. The Travis Mills Foundation is really local and supports veterans. It seemed like a fun thing to pair up," Swan said.

The new beer got its name from an old nickname for Clearwater Lake. According to Swan, Clearwater was once referred to as Bull Horse after one of each animal drowned in the lake in a logging accident.

For more information on the Black Ale Project click here.