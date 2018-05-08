Locals honored at Children’s Task Force 40th anniversary celebration

FARMINGTON - More than 200 people piled into the North Dining Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus on April 28 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Franklin County Children’s Task Force work with children and families.

Before hitting the dance floor the FCCTF recognized local heroes of children in five categories, recognizing those who continually contribute to the well-being of families in Franklin County. Longtime employee Deborah McGrane of Jay was given the People’s Choice award. Deb was recognized as being the heart of the Children’s Task Force for more than 15 years, both as an employee and a board member.

Roger Condit received the Lifetime Achievement award for his volunteerism over the years. Nothing stops Roger from showing up and it has not gone unnoticed. The amount of children who have experienced joy at playing with McGruff the crime dog at the annual Children’s Festival for the last 25 years is only one of the reasons why Roger is loved by so many.

The Business Collaborator award went to a business that has continually shown that nonprofit and the business community can work together to improve the community. Kyes Insurance took home the honor, being recognized for their continued support of high school, and elementary aged students with programs that increase students' abilities to become citizens that give back to the community they live in. Specifically mentioned was Rocky Bjorn who, along with his wife Stephanie have been long time supporters of the clothing exchange at the FCCTF which ensures all children have clothing and developmentally appropriate toys to help them thrive.

The evening would not be complete without the final two award winners. Tom Saviello took home the State Partner award, for being a longtime supporter of the Maine Families home visitation program. Going so far as to visit with families involved in the program himself to see first-hand how it helps families who are dealing with the most difficult situations.

The final award was given to Detective David St Laurent from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department as the Professional Advocate of the Year. David was recognized for his continued efforts at eliminating child sexual abuse in our most vulnerable population. He graciously thanked his audience, but not before asking for a moment of silence for Somerset County Sherriff Cpl Eugene Cole.

To learn more about the Franklin County Children’s Task Force or their programs please call 77-6960 or visit the website at www.fcctf.org.